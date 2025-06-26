CELEBRITY GOSSIP NEWS

Read The 157 Page Lawsuit Against Diddy Associate Fat Joe – And Jay-Z’s Roc Nation’s Role

Dixon vs Joe Cartagena 'Fat Joe.' Inset: Fat Joe and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, attorney Joe Tacopina.
Dixon vs Joe Cartagena 'Fat Joe.' Inset: Fat Joe with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and Fat Joe's attorney Joe 'Taco Shell' Tacopina.

 

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ close friend and associate Fat Joe, real name Joseph Cartagena, is being sued along with Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation. Read the 157 page complaint, filed on June 19, 2025. Yesterday, we covered the suspicious arrest of plaintiff Terrance Dixon’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn.

Former Jay-Z Roc-a-Fella alum Choke No Joke, stated that he believes Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and their lawyer Joe Tacopina, are behind the attempted silencing of attorney Tyrone Blackburn. Fat Joe has a long, sordid history with both Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z.

Fat Joe, Jay-Z, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the Roc Nation brunch, 2017.
Fat Joe, Jay-Z, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the Roc Nation brunch, 2017.

Roc Nation, or RICO Nation?

‘Fixer’ Attorneys Tacopina, Geragos, and Spiro

Given the allegations against Roc Nation, many critics are suspicious of the moves ‘fixer’ attorneys like Tacopina are making behind the scenes, in order to silence victims and their attorneys.

Joe Tacopina on 2 Angry Men with Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos, 5/31/2025. YouTube.
Joe Tacopina on 2 Angry Men with hosts Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos, 5/31/2025. YouTube.

Following the arrest, Harvey Levin’s TMZ was quick to give Tacopina a platform to continue to assassinate Blackburn’s character. Tacopina has been a guest on Levin and Diddy attorney Mark Geragos’ podcast, 2 Angry Men, previously. Mark Geragos has also been accused of silencing victims and witnesses.

TMZ and Mark Geragos were singled out for admonishment by Judge Subramanian in Diddy’s federal trial. TMZ has been frequently referred to as Diddy’s propaganda machine by commentators.

Attorney and Roc Nation shill, Joe "Taco Shell" Tacopina
Fat Joe and Roc Nation attorney, Joe "Taco Shell" Tacopina, on TMZ.

Attorney Joe Tacopina has represented the likes of Diddy associate Meek Mill, and other rappers including A$AP Rocky.

Fellow Roc Nation attorney Alex Spiro (rhymes with pyromaniac), has been accused of a laundry list of alleged crimes, including “unauthorized practice of law,” impersonating law enforcement, and victim intimidation. Spiro is representing Roc Nation in Dixon’s lawsuit.

Jay-Z's attorney Alex Spiro. Inset top right: Harvey Weinstein waves to his attorney Lisa Bloom.
Jay-Z's attorney Alex Spiro. Inset top right: Alex Spiro's former client Harvey Weinstein waves to his attorney Lisa Bloom.

Terrance Dixon vs Joseph Cartagena AKA ‘Fat Joe,’ 25-cv-05144. Source: PACER

Terrance Dixon vs Joseph Cartagena AKA 'Fat Joe,' 25-cv-05144. Source: PACER
Terrance Dixon vs Joseph Cartagena AKA 'Fat Joe,' 25-cv-05144. Source: PACER

Is Roc Nation A Criminal Enterprise?

Roc Nation has faced an avalanche of accusations recently, including by rap star Nicki Minaj, it’s own CEO’s daughter, Tory Lanez, and many others.

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

