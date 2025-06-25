Choke No Joke Alleges Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Joe Tacopina Are Trying to Silence Tyrone Blackburn Esq.

Former Roc-a-Fella producer and videographer, Choke No Joke, is alleging that Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is behind trying to silence attorney Tyrone Blackburn, just a day after his interview on Choke’s YouTube channel.

Did Tacopina and Roc Nation Setup Blackburn?

Tyrone Blackburn Esq. was arrested this morning, following an attempt to serve him in a countersuit filed by Fat Joe’s attorney, Joe Tacopina. Tacopina is known for representing Roc Nation and Jay-Z’s interests. We previously covered Joe ‘Taco Shell’ Tacopina’s long history of working for Jay-Z, and Diddy’s recent attempts to hire him.

Critics have been side eying Blackburn’s arrest, wondering if it was some type of setup by Joe Tacopina and Roc Nation. The line-up of Jay-Z’s and Diddy’s attorneys are known for their questionable practices, including their alleged roles in the false incarceration of Torey Lanez at the hands of Alex Spiro (rhymes with pyro). Spiro has been accused of a litany of misdeeds, including “unauthorized practice of law,” impersonating law enforcement, and victim intimidation.

Alex Spiro is currently representing Roc Nation in Blackburn’s lawsuit against Fat Joe and Roc Nation.

The need for ‘fixer’ attorneys that go “above and beyond” the normal role of what an attorney would do for their client, legal or not, has brought attention to ‘Saul Goodman’ type attorneys, such as Joe Tacopina and his close friend, Mark Geragos.

“Criminal syndicates, such as the one Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is alleged to be running, have a need for shady attorneys like Joe Tacopina and Mark Geragos,” our confidential source stated.

Mark Geragos has been accused of such crimes as attempting to extort Nike of millions of dollars with incarcerated attorney, Michael Avenatti. Geragos also now faces three legal malpractice cases against him. Recently Mark Geragos and partner Ben Meiseles were accused of paying off Diddy sex worker, Jonathan Oddi, to not talk about Diddy’s alleged crimes, including that Diddy trafficked cocaine using his private jet.

Joe Tacopina has been making appearances on Mark Geragos’ and Harvey Levin’s podcast on TMZ, aptly titled, Two Angry Men. The broadcasts appear to be aimed at unfairly influencing public opinion, something attorney Mark Geragos has already been reprimanded for by Judge Subramanian in the federal Diddy case. Mark Geragos was also scolded for failing to file a notice of appearance in the case, while acting as Diddy’s attorney.

‘Fixer’ Attorney Joe Tacopina Kneecapped Blackburn?

‘Fixer’ attorney Tacopina regularly touts that his clients “get blood from him.” He also loves to use the term “kneecapping” when referring to legal maneuvers, and as critics have cited, possibly in reference to actual violence.

Sources have alleged that Tacopina gets “hand on,” and will get “down and dirty” when others wont.

The Jay-Z and Diddy Proxy War Against Blackburn

Back in April 30, 2025, we covered the so-called ‘proxy war’ by Jay-Z and Diddy against Tyrone Blackburn:

In what some are referring to as a proxy war, Tyrone Blackburn and his client are being counter-sued by Fat Joe and Joe Tacopina. Tyrone Blackburn is best known for representing Diddy victim, Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones in his civil case. Fat Joe is long time friends of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z.

Jay-Z has been scrambling to distance himself from Diddy and his criminal enterprise charges. Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, was caught in several scandals relating to attacking plaintiff’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, who is suing Diddy and Jay-Z on behalf of his clients. It is also alleged that they also intimidated Buzbee’s client, a 13 year-old-girl who accused Jay-Z and Diddy of rape.

Allegedly, Fat Joe is very close to both Diddy and Jay-Z. When not reminding his kids he “doesn’t have money like Jay-Z and Diddy,” Fat Joe has numerous projects with Diddy, including a TV series with Diddy for Starz network.

Choke No Joke Airing Out Roc-a-Fella’s Dirty Laundry

Choke previously accused fellow Roc-a-Fella cohort, Damon Dash, of being as bad as Diddy.

“You never been arrested when you was 14 years old? Tell people what you caught a case for? See what he got arrested for when he was 14. Now he out here talking about Diddy? … You was the original Diddy!” [8:20]

…

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

Have information? Contact us via email or Session.

email: tips.mahogany428 @ simplelogin.com

Session: 055cbe43cc0dff766ddd5eb3316d7c80be8a74aebbf9f578971d65a29b41a7590c

This article may contain AI generated content.