Nicki Minaj Accuses Jay-Z and Roc Nation of Sabotage – The Diddy, Steve Stoute, and Tidal Connection

Nicki Minaj is back on the attack, accusing Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation of sabotaging her, resulting in her inability to release new music. In a series of tweets, Nicki Minaj put the spotlight on Roc Nation’s seemingly shady business practices, including “putting people in harm’s way.”

“Years of [interfering] with the way I earn my money. Years of putting ppl in harm’s way. Game over.“

“Would you continue working in a field where you were maliciously being kept away from your audience while everyone pretends to be mute?”

The allegations echo many of the same accusations leveled against Jay-Z associate, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Combs is currently on trial for federal racketeering charges in the Southern District of New York. Combs has been accused of racketeering, including against his own artists.

Back in September, 2024, Nicki Minaj attacked Jay-Z over “lies” about her role in the sale of his music-streaming service, Tidal. In a back and forth, Steve Stoute claimed that Jay-Z gave Minaj “equity” in Tidal prior to it’s sale in 2021.

Stoute claimed on “The Pivot” podcast, that Minaj “didn’t sign the f—ing paperwork that’s the reason why you left millions of dollars on the table.” He also alleged that Jay-Z, “didn’t do nothing to you.”

Minaj countered, stating that she was told “they made no money on the deal so all they could offer me was a million dollars.”

I received a call advising tidal was sold & they made no money on the deal so all they could offer me was a million dollars. ??? but wait, there’s more! The lawyer advised that Desirat advised him that I HAD TO SIGN THE AGREEMENT IN 24 HOURS IF I WANTED THE 1MM or the “offer”… pic.twitter.com/S3h2RIoEaQ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 21, 2024

She says a lawyer advised her to “sign the agreement in 24 hours if I wanted the $1 million or the ‘offer’ was off the table.” Minaj tweeted that she was “scammed” and offered $1 million in an attempt to “be silenced.” Minaj seemingly refers to troubled Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, as “Desirat.”

The Shade Room claimed that Minaj was one of 16 Tidal co-owners who “reportedly received $8.9 million payout” for the sale.

Steve Stoute, also known as “The Commissioner,” is a close associate of both Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z. The trio’s history can be documented going back decades. Stoute was photographed back in 2013 “rat packin” with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at the Cannes Lions Festival.

“Every day a new man pushing 60 years of age gets fingered in the bussy then made to come on this internet & lie on me,” Minaj wrote.

She warned Steve Stoute and Jay-Z to “never mention my name again.”

Minaj stated the the real reason Jay-Z and Steve Stoute were attacking her, was so “no one asks about these charges against their BFF,” referring to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Dear Short & stout DIK, laffy taffy alien, DIK bref, SAS,

we want to know if u were present during abuse of teenagers & children. That’s what we wanna know. You can’t taste my pussy. Stop. Aaliyah, Foxy, etc. during R. Kelly videos shoots & stuff?? Did u know about the abuse to… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 21, 2024

“We want to know if u were present during abuse of teenagers & children. That’s what we wanna know,” Minaj tweeted.

“Did u know about the abuse to Kim Porter & Cassie? Yall seemed to always run in a sorta … RAT PACK.”

Tidal and Roc Nation’s Involvement in $10 Million Dollar Music Streaming Fraud Case

We previously covered the scandals surrounding Jay-Z’s former company Tidal, including the recently filed, $10 million dollar music streaming fraud, federal lawsuit against Jay-Z’s close associate, Michael Smith. It is alleged that the music streaming fraud unfairly benefited Roc Nation artists.

Michael Smith is being represented by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attorneys, Anna Estevao and Justine Harris.

Our exclusive story with a Roc Nation whistle-blower, exposed the inner workings of how Jay-Z, Roc Nation, Tidal, and Sound Royalties benefited from the scheme. The music-streaming fraud conspiracy case, is scheduled to be tried in federal court this year.

Accusations Against Roc Nation Piling Up

Is Roc Nation a Criminal Enterprise?

Nicki Minaj is also showing her support for Demoree Hadley, the daughter of Roc Nation CEO, Desiree Perez. Hadley recently filed an explosive lawsuit against her mother and Roc Nation, accusing both of conspiracy and illegally wiretapping her. The lawsuit alleges Perez illegally planted hidden cameras inside Hadley’s home, including in her own bedroom and bathroom.

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

