The Propaganda of Silence: How Khadeeja Safdar and the Murdoch Syndicate Recycle Lies to Protect the Real Pedophiles

By Alki David | June 25, 2025

“When journalism becomes obedience, it becomes propaganda.”

— Shockya Editorial

A Journalist or Just Another Fixer?

Khadeeja Safdar’s recent article in the Wall Street Journal, targeting me (Alki David) under the pretext of payouts to Lisa Bloom and the Elizabeth Taylor Estate, is not just lazy journalism—it is weaponized misinformation.

This article, like much of her work, brings nothing new to the table. It’s regurgitated garbage, a warmed-over stew of old press releases and court gossip, published to distract from a collapsing network of media, legal, and entertainment elites now named in courtrooms across the world.

Safdar pretends to be neutral. But make no mistake: she is part of a coordinated media operation whose purpose is not to report truth—but to bury it.

Khadeeja Safdar’s Real Beat: Narrative Control

Let’s examine the pattern:

On Jeffrey Epstein : Safdar’s coverage for WSJ sidestepped the powerful figures behind Epstein’s operations. No mention of Les Wexner , Rupert Murdoch , Bill Gates , or the full extent of Mossad’s role —all whitewashed.

On Michael Jackson : Not a single article on the 1999 Anaheim incident or the 2006 Rancho Fiesta assault , both of which involved coordinated attacks against Jackson, orchestrated by members of the Hollywood syndicate , including Gloria Allred , Diddy , and their handlers. These events are now documented on Shockya.com and TVMix.com, with survivor testimony, internal communications, and even video.

On Diddy and the Abuse Trials: Safdar avoids naming Diddy’s link to the trafficking ring, now actively exposed in civil and criminal litigation. She has access to these cases, knows the survivors, knows the details—and still says nothing.

So what does she write about instead? Payouts. Deflections. Distractions. She avoids the fire and covers the smoke.

The Murdoch Machine: A Global Protection Racket

Khadeeja Safdar’s editor is Rupert Murdoch, owner of The Wall Street Journal, Fox News, The Sun, and a host of other media weapons used to suppress stories of systemic rape, trafficking, and blackmail. These outlets actively collaborated with:

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP (David Boies)

Lisa Bloom and Gloria Allred

Tom Girardi and Michael Avenatti

Anthony Pellicano, Diddy, and Jeffrey Epstein

This media-legal-entertainment web is what we now call the Modern-Day National Crime Syndicate, a group responsible for coordinated takedowns, child abuse, extortion, and the destruction of anyone who speaks out.

The attacks on Michael Jackson were political and financial operations. The takedown of whistleblowers like myself, Rose McGowan, and others follows the same playbook. Murdoch’s journalists are not bystanders—they are agents in the field.

The Truth You’re Not Supposed to Know

The 1999 Anaheim Incident:

Michael Jackson is lured into a staged public event and attacked. Anthony Pellicano, Lisa Bloom, and others are in attendance. Victims include Alison Doe, Daniel Kapon Jr., and multiple witnesses.

The 2006 Rancho Fiesta Incident:

A repeat of the first—this time with Gloria Allred, Gloria’s handler Carole Lieberman, and syndicate-linked enforcers. Attendees include Khadeeja Safdar and other media “observers.”

Present-Day: The Epstein-Diddy Nexus:

Cases now proceeding in U.S. courts show Diddy’s direct involvement in trafficking operations stretching from Hollywood to the Caribbean, with evidence linking him to Jeffrey Epstein’s posthumous protection racket—a racket covered up by none other than WSJ and Murdoch media.

Safdar’s Silence Is Complicity

Khadeeja Safdar knows this story. She has been interviewed by survivors, and she has been presented with court documents, videos, and testimony. She refuses to publish the truth not because it isn’t credible—but because it implicates her own editors.

Her articles are PR exercises, issued on cue when the syndicate needs a distraction. While survivors bury their dead, while witnesses are silenced or killed, Khadeeja writes about invoices and payment plans—because that’s what the criminals want her to write.

The Courts Are Catching Up

In Antigua, in Greece, in Switzerland, and now across the U.S., real judges are reviewing evidence that will expose this entire network. The Wall Street Journal has been named in multiple filings, and its role in suppressing whistleblowers will come under scrutiny.

So here’s the message:

The era of media immunity is over.

The pay-to-bury model is done.

CBSYouSuck.com, Shockya, and others are exposing you—line by line, name by name.

This Ends Now

Khadeeja Safdar is not just a journalist. She is a crisis agent, tasked with neutralizing truth and running PR for pedophiles, traffickers, and killers. Her failure to report on the real power behind Epstein, Diddy, and the Media Defender operation is a crime in itself.

But the story is no longer in her hands. It’s in ours—the survivors, the investigators, the journalists who won’t be bought.

We are many. And we are watching.

Full Dossier, Court Filings & Survivor Testimony:

CBSYouSuck.com

Shockya.com

TVMix.com