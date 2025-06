In this truth talk episode, we will be talking about Jay Z’s inevitable downfall. We will also get into the disturbing speculations surrounding Jay Z’s control of the music industry. How Roc Nation always seems to be behind the downfall of so many artists.

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

Have information? Contact us via email or Session.

email: tips.mahogany428 @ simplelogin.com

Session: 055cbe43cc0dff766ddd5eb3316d7c80be8a74aebbf9f578971d65a29b41a7590c