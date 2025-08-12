Jay-Z, Roc Nation and It’s “Racketeering, Trafficking, and Related Unlawful Activity,” Similar to Diddy



Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is being accused of “racketeering, trafficking, and related unlawful activity,” in a lawsuit filed by plaintiff Terrance Dixon. The lawsuit is one of many being leveled against Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z, and his allegedly corrupt company, Roc Nation.

In the background, Roc Nation ‘fixer’ attorneys, Joe Tacopina and Alex Spiro, appear to be desperately trying to distract the public from Carter’s criminal enterprise, and once again reframe the narrative.

Read the full, original complaint filed by Terrance “TA” Dixon on 6/19/2025, here.

Previously: Roc Nation’s “Baseless Media Campaign” with TMZ

We previously exposed Roc Nation’s “baseless media campaign” involving Harvey Levin’s TMZ, and notorious attorney Joe Tacopina. Back in May 2025, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs long-time attorney Mark Geragos, used TMZ to broadcast “misinformation and lies,” leading to his admonishment by the judge in Combs’ federal case. It appears that once again, alleged criminals’ attorneys are flocking to Harvey and TMZ for a platform to twist the truth and spin their lies.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and their “racketeering, trafficking, and related unlawful activity.”

Dixon’s attorney Tyrone Blackburn laid out the entire misinformation campaign in his August 8th, 2025 court filing in the Southern District of New York. The filing reiterates the initial complaint’s assertions that Roc Nation is a RICO enterprise.

“The pleading sets forth specific acts by Roc Nation personnel, including the coordination of financial cover-ups, the laundering of illicit proceeds through corporate accounts, and the provision of resources to conceal ongoing criminal conduct.”

“Roc Nation (sic) coordinated … to shield criminal activity from law enforcement scrutiny”

“Roc Nation, through it’s leadership and personnel, coordinated with Defendant Cartagena (Fat Joe) to launder illicit proceeds, shield criminal activity from law enforcement scrutiny, and provide operational cover for the enterprise.”

Alleged Criminality of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, Fat Joe, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Fat Joe is a Roc Nation artist. Fat Joe’s close associate, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was recently convicted in his federal trial, also in the Southern District of New York. Combs is now awaiting sentencing, facing a maximum of 20 years in jail. Combs is also facing over 60 civil lawsuits, with numerous accusations of racketeering, sex trafficking, and violence.

These same types of allegations are now hitting Jay-Z, his company Roc Nation, and it’s CEO, convicted drug trafficker Desiree Perez.

The Criminal Attorneys

Roc Nation’s attorney’s, Alex Spiro and Joe Tacopina, have their own checkered history.

Spiro (rhymes with pryo), recently suffered a humiliating setback in July, when a judge dismissed his extortion and defamation case against plaintiff’s attorney Tony Buzbee.

The counter-suit was characterized as “retaliatory,” and part of a terror campaign to discredit the 13 year old rape victim that accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z of raping her.

Alex Spiro Accused of Numerous Crimes: Jay-Z’s Attorney In Focus

Alex Spiro has been accused of numerous crimes himself, including impersonating law enforcement in 2013 in Miami, and that he was “brazenly engaged in unauthorized practice of law” in 2024.

Spiro was also accused of threatening and intimidating witnesses when he worked for Ben Brafman’s law firm, defending convict Harvey Weinstein alongside disgraced attorney Lisa Bloom.

Coincidentally, Ben Brafman was also Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attorney until he resigned in March 2025.

Recently, rapper Torey Lanez and his family have named Alex Spiro as one of the chief culprits involved in Lanez’ false imprisonment, over the shooting of Roc Nation artist, Meg Thee Stallion.

It appears that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attorneys, including Mark Geragos and his daughter Teny Geragos, are working with Jay-Z and Roc Nation’s attorneys, Alex Spiro and Joe Tacopina, in repeated attempts to discredit and destroy all accusers, and their attorneys.

Joe Tacopina is currently a licensed attorney in New York, bar license #2462737.

Alex Spiro is currently a licensed attorney in New York, bar license #4656542.

Anyone with information regarding any ethical violations or criminal violations is able to contact law enforcement, and submit a complaint with the Attorney Disciplinary / Grievance Committee, NYUCS.

…

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

Have information? Contact us via email or Session.



email: tips.mahogany428 @ simplelogin.com

Session: 055cbe43cc0dff766ddd5eb3316d7c80be8a74aebbf9f578971d65a29b41a7590c