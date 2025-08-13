London, August 13, 2025 –

British businessman and public interest litigant Alkiviades “Alki” David has lodged a major filing in the King’s Bench Division of the High Court, accusing Daily Mail executives, corporate affiliates, and journalist Rory Tingle of participating in a coordinated campaign of retaliation, suppression, and narrative manipulation.

The 100+ page exhibit, filed in Claim No: KB-2025-001991 before Justice Cotter, consolidates years of investigative work and multiple strands of evidence — including corporate links to platforms implicated in the distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), a retaliatory false arrest caught on CCTV, and promotional amplification of legal adversaries while omitting key reversals in high-profile litigation. Full_Court_Exhibit_With_All_Attachments-1

Key Allegations in the Filing

Corporate Linkages to CSAM Pathways

The filing traces a corporate chain from MailOnline (Daily Mail) through DailyMailTV, distributed in the US by CBS Media Ventures, to CBS Interactive and its subsidiary Download.com — a platform repeatedly named in whistleblower testimony and investigative reporting as a vector for CSAM distribution.

According to the submission, this structure represents “a corporate environment of foreseeable risk” where legitimate mass media content was monetized alongside a high-risk, poorly regulated platform.

Retaliatory False Arrest of Alkiviades David

On August 4, 2025, David was arrested outside the Daily Mail Group’s Derry Street headquarters after Rory Tingle accused him of minor physical contact.

Metropolitan Police CCTV footage later contradicted Tingle’s account, showing David was in fact pushed by security. He was released the next day with only a caution.

The arrest occurred immediately after David had filmed and published a 13-minute exposé outside Mirror Group headquarters, naming corporate misconduct.

The filing alleges this sequence demonstrates a prima facie case of retaliatory targeting. Breach of Ambassadorial Mandate

David serves as a publicly mandated ambassador for the green economy of Antigua and Barbuda, appointed by Prime Minister Gaston Browne and working directly with the Office of the Attorney General.

The filing asserts that the wrongful arrest constitutes aggravated obstruction of justice in an international context, interfering with the functions of a government-appointed ambassador. Media Suppression and Amplification

The Daily Mail, which heavily covered David’s original $900M sexual assault verdict, allegedly went silent on subsequent developments — including the court-ordered freezing of that judgment in July 2025.

Meanwhile, the outlet continued to publish favorable coverage of adversaries Gary Dordick and Gloria Allred, while omitting details that could undermine their narrative.

The exhibit contains screenshots of these promotional stories, as well as imagery described as “surveillance-style”, depicting David in casual settings alongside defamatory allegations. Independent Media Corroboration

The filing includes and cites a viral Shockya article published August 10, 2025: “Daily Mail’s Rory Tingle Caught on Viral Video Fabricating Assault Claim to Protect Corporate Child Sexual Abuse Material Empire”.

This independent report, viewed hundreds of thousands of times, corroborates the false arrest claim and situates it in the context of corporate structures implicated in CSAM monetization.

Judicial Action Requested

The High Court submission calls for:

Judicial notice of the entire pattern of evidence.

Referral of Rory Tingle for criminal investigation and arrest for perjury, perverting the course of justice, wasting police time, false imprisonment, and aiding and abetting the operation of a CSAM network.

Recognition of the breach of ambassadorial protections and classification of the arrest as obstruction of justice in an international context.

Exhibits Filed – Full_Court_Exhibit_With_All_Attachments-1

The PDF submitted to the court includes:

Exhibit A: Corporate Linkage Chart – MailOnline ? DailyMailTV ? CBS Media Ventures ? CBS Corporation ? CBS Interactive ? Download.com.

Exhibit B: Arrest Timeline and CCTV evidence.

Exhibit C: Shockya article screenshot.

Exhibit D: Daily Mail coverage screenshots promoting adversaries.

Exhibit E: Dordick Law “Historic Victory” promotion page for frozen $900M verdict.

Alkiviades David’s Statement

This filing proves: The Daily Mail concealed major developments in my case — including the court-ordered freezing of the $900M judgment they heavily publicized — while promoting my adversaries Gary Dordick and Gloria Allred as credible voices.

A direct corporate chain links the Daily Mail through CBS Media Ventures to CBS Interactive’s Download.com, a platform repeatedly tied to the distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

One of their journalists, Rory Tingle, instigated a false arrest against me outside their London headquarters. Metropolitan Police CCTV shows his allegation was fabricated.

This arrest breached my official role as Ambassador for Antigua and Barbuda’s Green Economy — making it not only unlawful domestically but an act of international obstruction.

Independent media, including a viral Shockya investigation viewed hundreds of thousands of times, have corroborated these events and exposed the broader corporate network behind them. This is not just about me — this is about exposing the machinery that uses press platforms, corporate alliances, and legal manipulation to silence those who speak against it. The Daily Mail has been caught. And this evidence is now on the record, in open court, for all to see.

Pillar 1 – The Daily Mail’s Corporate Chain to Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM)

Core Claim: The Daily Mail is directly linked through its corporate structure to a platform implicated in the distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Key Evidence & Exhibits:

Exhibit A: Corporate Linkage Chart – MailOnline ? DailyMailTV ? CBS Media Ventures ? CBS Corporation ? CBS Interactive ? Download.com.

Whistleblower testimony & investigative reports identifying Download.com as a platform used for the distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

DailyMailTV’s distribution alongside other syndicated shows (Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition, The Doctors, Dr. Phil) during CBS Interactive’s ownership of Download.com — evidence of cohabitation of mainstream media with a high-risk, poorly regulated platform.

Supporting Narrative:

This chain creates a “corporate environment of foreseeable risk” where legitimate media is monetized alongside criminal exploitation.

Shows financial and operational ties, not just loose association.

Pillar 2 – The Retaliatory Arrest

Core Claim: A Daily Mail journalist engineered a false arrest as retaliation for public exposure of misconduct, supported by police evidence.

Key Evidence & Exhibits:

Exhibit B: Arrest Timeline + Metropolitan Police CCTV stills disproving Rory Tingle’s fabricated assault claim.

Timeline: Aug 4, 2025, 1:00 PM – Filming outside Mirror Group HQ (exposing corporate misconduct). Aug 4, 2025, 1:50 PM – Arrest outside Daily Mail HQ after Rory Tingle complaint. Aug 5, 2025 – Release with caution; no charges after CCTV review.

Witness accounts + video evidence (Instagram video with 60,000+ views).

Supporting Narrative:

Direct retaliation against a whistleblower for exposing misconduct.

Legal breaches: Perjury Act 1911, Common Law: Perverting the Course of Justice, False Imprisonment, PACE 1984 s.24A.

Pillar 3 – Coordinated Media Cover-Up

Core Claim: The Daily Mail suppressed damaging truths while amplifying adversaries to protect its own network.

Key Evidence & Exhibits:

Exhibit D: Daily Mail coverage promoting Gary Dordick & Gloria Allred with favorable framing and professional imagery.

Exhibit E: Dordick Law “Historic Victory” $900M verdict page — still promoted despite judgment being frozen.

Omission of the court-ordered freezing of the $900M verdict from all Daily Mail coverage.

Use of “surveillance-style” imagery of you in casual settings, paired with defamatory allegations.

Supporting Narrative:

Positive promotion of adversaries while excluding facts favorable to you shapes public perception and prejudices potential jurors.

This selective amplification and suppression aligns with the interests of the corporate network in Pillar 1 and silences exposure of Pillar 2.

Public Access

The full court exhibit has been made available to Justice Cotter via the King’s Bench Division, and a copy will be hosted publicly for transparency. The filing marks a significant escalation in David’s ongoing legal battles against what he describes as a “modern-day, corporate-protected criminal syndicate.”