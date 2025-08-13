From Open Letter to High Court: Alki David Falsely Arrested Then Takes Daily Mail Allegations to the Next Level

By Grady Owen – August 13, 2025

In December 2024, Alkiviades David published a searing Open Letter to the Harmsworth Family on Shockya, accusing the Daily Mirror Group of shielding a pedophile syndicate and suppressing survivors’ voices. That article directly challenged the paper’s owners to explain its history of editorial bias, corporate entanglements, and protection of alleged abusers.

This image captures the moment police surrounded Alkiviades David outside the Daily Mail headquarters in Derry Street, London, following a false assault allegation by reporter Rory Tingle.

Metropolitan Police CCTV footage later disproved the claim, showing David was actually pushed by security.

Watch the full unedited 13-minute video on Instagram

Eight months later, those warnings have escalated into a full-blown High Court action. On August 13, 2025, David lodged a comprehensive evidence package in the King’s Bench Division — Claim No: KB-2025-001991 — that transforms the Open Letter’s public allegations into structured, court-ready claims backed by exhibits, statutes, and third-party corroboration.

Alkiviades David is advancing two high-impact legal actions backed by hard evidence and international weight.

In the UK High Court (KB-2025-001991), David’s filing alleges the Daily Mail/Mirror network is tied to a platform implicated in Child Sexual Abuse Material, engineered a false arrest by Mail journalist Rory Tingle (disproved by CCTV), and engaged in a coordinated media cover-up. The case is reinforced by independent corroboration and a multi-exhibit evidence package.

In Antigua & Barbuda, David is pursuing action as the nation’s appointed Green Economy Ambassador, framing the London arrest as an international obstruction of justice. Both cases are supported by verifiable records, named individuals, and cross-border jurisdiction, making them exceptionally strong.

The Open Letter: December 2024

David’s original Shockya piece laid out:

Allegations of the Daily Mail’s editorial protection for figures like Gloria Allred , Anthony Pellicano , and Sean “Diddy” Combs , linked to trafficking and exploitation networks. Read the original Open Letter (Dec 2024) : Open Letter to the Harmsworth Family

Historical incidents at Anaheim 1999 and Rancho Fiesta 2006 described as fronts for abuse and blackmail.

The newspaper’s role in shaping narratives — such as the “Whacko Jacko” smear campaign — to divert attention from deeper crimes.

A set of pointed questions for the Harmsworth family about their knowledge and possible complicity.

The Open Letter was a public call for accountability, framed in moral terms and aimed squarely at the court of public opinion.

The Filing: August 2025

The High Court filing takes the broad themes of the Open Letter and grounds them in specific, recent, and provable events:

Retaliatory False Arrest – On August 4, 2025, David was arrested outside Daily Mail HQ after reporter Rory Tingle accused him of physical contact. Metropolitan Police CCTV footage disproves the claim, showing David was pushed by security. The arrest occurred minutes after David filmed a 13-minute exposé outside Mirror Group HQ. Corporate Links to CSAM Distribution – A detailed chart tracks corporate ownership from MailOnline to CBS Interactive’s Download.com, a platform repeatedly flagged in investigative reporting as a CSAM vector. Breach of Ambassadorial Mandate – David is a publicly mandated ambassador for Antigua and Barbuda’s green economy, appointed by Prime Minister Gaston Browne. The filing argues that the false arrest constitutes aggravated obstruction of justice in an international context. Media Amplification & Suppression – The filing shows the Daily Mail heavily promoting Gary Dordick and Gloria Allred while suppressing coverage of the frozen $900M verdict against David. Screenshots and timelines show selective omission of facts favorable to the defence. Independent Corroboration – Includes the August 10, 2025 Shockya article “Daily Mail’s Rory Tingle Caught on Viral Video Fabricating Assault Claim to Protect Corporate Child Sexual Abuse Material Empire”, which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

Judicial Action Requested

In the filing, David calls on Justice Cotter to:

Take judicial notice of the evidence pattern.

Refer Rory Tingle for criminal investigation for perjury, perverting the course of justice, wasting police time, false imprisonment, and aiding/abetting a CSAM network.

Recognise the breach of ambassadorial protections as international obstruction of justice.

From Public Warning to Legal Action

The December 2024 Open Letter was a public indictment; the August 2025 filing is the legal escalation.

David has taken his case out of the realm of media commentary and placed it squarely before the courts, with exhibits A–E documenting corporate links, timelines, and screenshots.

“The Open Letter warned them,” David says. “The filing proves it. Now it’s on the record, in court, and backed by evidence they can’t ignore.”

For decades, the Daily Mail and its sister/tabloid brand the Daily Mirror have driven one of the most sustained reputational attacks in entertainment history against Michael Jackson, branding him “Jacko” across countless front pages. This coordinated media framing helped cement the “Wacko Jacko” image in the public mind, distorting legal narratives, undermining due process, and fuelling commercial headlines regardless of evidence.

The archive of front pages from the Daily Express, The Sun, and especially the Daily Mirror shows a consistent editorial policy:

August 26, 1993 – “Jacko and Me” (Daily Mirror) runs allegations from the Jordie Chandler case as splash headlines.

Barry K. Rothman’s Role and the Allred Connection

Barry K. Rothman, the high-profile Hollywood attorney; Later died in very strange circumstances whilst representing me, was central to the original 1993 Jordan Chandler case against Michael Jackson. Rothman acted as Chandler’s lawyer during the most publicised child abuse allegations in entertainment history.

Rothman later handed off key representation to Gloria Allred, a figure with her own long-standing presence in high-visibility celebrity and abuse cases. Allred not only stepped into the Chandler matter, she would also go on to represent Daniel Kapon Jr., linking her directly to multiple high-profile cases involving allegations against major public figures.

Both the Chandler and Kapon Jr. cases carried the hallmarks of media-saturated litigation, where public opinion was shaped as much by tabloid coverage as by court proceedings — a dynamic heavily leveraged by the Daily Mail/Mirror network and their allied media brands.

The deaths of key figures like Rothman — who also had deep ties in the Hollywood legal and entertainment worlds — remove potential witnesses from the chain of custody on information and decision-making in these cases. But the surviving links, such as Gloria Allred’s ongoing involvement in parallel high-profile matters, remain highly relevant to the pattern of legal-media coordination now at issue in my case.

August 26, 1993 – The Sun’s “Secret Dens” with Piers Morgan’s byline leans into salacious insinuations.

2009 – “Jacko: It Was Homicide” (Daily Mirror) sensationalizes the LA coroner’s finding, perpetuating the derogatory moniker even in death.

This wasn’t random tabloid hyperbole — it was brand strategy. The Daily Mail supported the Mirror in keeping the “Jacko” label alive, aligning with its own leader brand’s commercial interest in sensational celebrity trials, even where facts were contested or exonerations ignored.

In the context of my case, these tactics demonstrate a pattern of editorial manipulation, where long-term reputational harm is inflicted through repetition of a chosen narrative. The same playbook is now being deployed against me: selective framing, omission of exculpatory facts, and the reinforcement of hostile imagery for commercial and strategic advantage.

Public Access

A copy of the filing, including all exhibits, has been submitted to the High Court and is being made available for public review.

Read the original Open Letter (Dec 2024): Open Letter to the Harmsworth Family

Read the August 2025 Shockya article: Daily Mail’s Rory Tingle Caught on Viral Video…