London, 10 August 2025 – A senior MailOnline reporter, Rory Tingle, stands accused in the UK High Court of deliberately fabricating an assault allegation to engineer the arrest of public interest litigant Alkiviades David — a move David says was designed to silence him and protect a corporate media network with deep financial and operational ties to Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) distribution channels.





David’s supplemental witness statement in Kahn v. David (Claim No: KB-2025-001991) lays out a damning timeline:

On the day in question, David was lawfully filming outside the Daily Mail Group’s Derry Street headquarters, publicly naming the Mirror Group for corporate misconduct.

Immediately afterward, Tingle lodged a police complaint claiming David had assaulted him.

The next morning, Metropolitan Police investigators reviewed CCTV footage from inside the building — and it proved Tingle’s story was a lie. The video shows David being pushed by security, apparently staged to give the false impression he was assaulting someone.

That CCTV remains in police custody today.

The Lie, Caught on Camera

David’s own video of the encounter — now viral worldwide — captures Tingle making the false allegation in real time.



The footage can be viewed here: Instagram – Arrest Video.

Under UK common law standards, the video is clear and incontrovertible:

No assault took place.

Tingle made a knowingly false statement to law enforcement.

This is not an American-style “he said/she said.”

Under British law, knowingly giving a false account to police to cause an arrest is itself potentially criminal.

From Fabrication to False Imprisonment

Based solely on Tingle’s false complaint, David was arrested, detained overnight, and released with a police caution.

David calls it what it is: false imprisonment, perverting the course of justice, and abuse of process.

The timing is no coincidence.

The entities David is investigating include a corporate chain linking the Daily Mail Group to CBS Media Ventures, CBS Interactive, and Download.com — the latter publicly accused of enabling the large-scale circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material through its peer-to-peer file sharing platform.

Aiding and Abetting Abuse

David’s position is uncompromising:

“By fabricating criminal allegations to shut down my investigation, Rory Tingle was not just protecting his employer’s reputation — he was aiding and abetting a global child sexual abuse material network.”

Under UK law, this places Tingle’s actions squarely in the realm of:

Perjury – knowingly lying to police.

Perverting the Course of Justice – initiating criminal process on false grounds.

False Imprisonment – unlawful deprivation of liberty.

Aiding and Abetting the Dissemination of Child Sexual Abuse Material – by acting in the interest of a corporate structure implicated in its distribution.

Judicial Action Demanded

David has called on Justice Barry Cotter to take judicial notice of the evidence — CCTV, viral video, and witness statements — and to refer Tingle for immediate criminal investigation and arrest.

Why This Matters

If proven, these actions show not just individual misconduct, but systemic corruption in British media — where powerful outlets allegedly weaponise false criminal allegations to protect their commercial links to the exploitation of children.

David’s evidence now sits at the intersection of three live jurisdictions — the UK High Court, the US Department of Justice, and the High Court of Antigua & Barbuda — ensuring the spotlight on this case cannot be dimmed without leaving an international paper trail of inaction.

“This is not a misunderstanding,” David says. “This is an orchestrated, criminal cover-up to protect the profits of those who traffic in child sexual abuse material. And I have them on tape.”