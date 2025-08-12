UK Solicitor Rebecca Hume Named in Multi-Jurisdiction Criminal Referral Connecting London High Court Case to Sovereign Proceedings in Antigua & Barbuda

For Immediate Release

12 August 2025

London, UK / St. John’s, Antigua & Barbuda — UK solicitor Rebecca Hume of Howard Kennedy LLP has been named in a formal criminal referral involving allegations of assault, perverting the course of justice, conspiracy, harassment of a disabled litigant, and wrongful arrest.

The referral, filed by Alkiviades David, Defendant in Mahim Khan v. Alkiviades David (KB-2025-001991) and Ambassador-at-Large for the Green Economy for the Government of Antigua & Barbuda, has been sent to:

Metropolitan Police Service

Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA)

Antigua & Barbuda Police Force Commissioner

Attorney General of Antigua & Barbuda

Allegations include:

Physical assault inside the Royal Courts of Justice on 25 July 2025 during the purported service of a Contempt Application

Deliberate obstruction of evidence submissions and interference with court processes

Economic coercion via freezing of David’s last available funds

Suppression of public case access without a sealing order

Interference with Antigua & Barbuda Supreme Court Claim No. ANUHCV2025/0149 , where Howard Kennedy LLP is named in a wider conspiracy involving media, financial entities, and CSAM facilitation

Wrongful arrest at Hammersmith Police Station in early August 2025, alleged to be a retaliatory act

“This is not an isolated incident — it’s a coordinated pattern of abuse that undermines the rule of law in both the UK and Antigua & Barbuda,” said David. “It demands urgent investigation and accountability.”

Both the UK High Court matter and the Antigua Supreme Court case ultimately appeal to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, creating a direct legal link between the two jurisdictions.

Requested actions in the referral include:

Immediate police investigation, securing of CCTV and security logs from the Royal Courts of Justice, and witness interviews

Regulatory proceedings by the SRA against Hume and Howard Kennedy LLP

A parallel investigation by the Antigua & Barbuda Police to coordinate with UK authorities

The referral includes a detailed chronology of alleged misconduct since 25 July 2025 and an evidence schedule mapping UK court materials, witness statements, and records from Antigua’s sovereign proceedings.

Media Contact:

Email: press@swissx.com

WhatsApp: +1 268 780 4133