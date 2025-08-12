How Jay-Z’s Attorney Alex Spiro Was Caught Lying and Impersonating Law Enforcement

Alex Spiro’s Alleged Criminal Conduct

How He Was Caught Lying and Impersonating Law Enforcement

Troubled attorney Alex Spiro previously represented Harvey Weinstein, and is now representing Weinstein’s good friend, Shawn Carter, also known as Jay-Z.

Besides sharing a controversial attorney, Weinstein and Jay-Z have a very long, documented relationship, including numerous business interests.

Alex Spiro is accused of numerous violations, including that in 2013, he lied and impersonated law enforcement in Miami.

According to the NY Post:

“Alex Spiro — who left the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in July 2013 — flashed his badge the following year while attending a legal conference in Miami, where he bragged that he was head of the DA’s “homicide bureau,” sources said.

There is no such bureau in the DA’s Office, and one of the women — who knew that fact — called his bluff, sources said.”

In addition to the Miami incident, Spiro repeatedly used his old badge to get into a restricted area in the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse known as the Early Case Assessment Bureau, where prosecutors and cops prepare criminal complaints against newly arrested defendants, sources said.

“I saw him several times after he had left, sitting in ECAB in the seats where police officers sit with prisoners,” said one person who was a prosecutor at the time.

Former Manhattan prosecutors are allowed to keep their badges on the condition that they don’t display them in public, according to several former prosecutors.

At the time of the Miami and ECAB incidents, Spiro was an associate of defense lawyer Ben Brafman [Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attorney until 2025], who is currently representing Weinstein against charges that the movie mogul raped a woman in 2013 and sexually assaulted another in 2004.

…

This article is an excerpt from the article, Jay-Z Attorney Alex Spiro’s Scandalous Past With Harvey Weinstein & Lisa Bloom Exposed