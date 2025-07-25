ASSAULT IN COURT: HOWARD KENNEDY LAWYER ATTACKS ANTIGUA’S AMBASSADOR DURING HIGH COURT HEARING ON IP THEFT, VIRGINIA GIUFFRE’S MURDER, AND MEDIA-LEGAL TERRORISM

Royal Courts of Justice, London – 25 July 2025

By Shockya Investigations

In one of the most explosive days in British legal history, a lawyer from Howard Kennedy LLP physically assaulted a foreign ambassador inside the Royal Courts of Justice—moments after a High Court judge acknowledged allegations of murder, trafficking, and mass media-driven terror.

The assailant: A.J. Fournillier, solicitor for Howard Kennedy LLP.

The victim: Ambassador-at-Large Alkiviades David, representing the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

The allegations: The murder of Virginia Giuffre, the Manchester bombing as a media ritual, theft of sovereign IP, artist trafficking, and criminal conspiracy by UK and US law firms to suppress whistleblowers and cultural truth.

THE COURTROOM COLLAPSE

The Honourable Mr Justice Cotter presided over the hearing after replacing Justice Calver. He denied Howard Kennedy’s contempt motion and read David’s full skeleton argument into the record. That argument included direct accusations of global racketeering, media terrorism, IP theft, and crimes against humanity committed through legal offices and broadcast networks.

David specifically named David Boies, Gloria Allred, Tom Girardi, Guy Oseary, and executives from Live Nation, CBS, and Universal Music Group.

THE ASSAULT

After the ruling, solicitor A.J. Fournillier physically shoved a heavy court binder into Ambassador David’s abdomen and shouted “You are served”—despite the court explicitly ruling that no service was to occur.

The assault was witnessed by Court Officers 10 and 26, Ambassador David’s partner (now cooperating with the Royal Antigua and Barbuda Police), and his diplomatic security officer.

Ambassador David did not retaliate. He handed the file to the court clerk and said: “Please give this to His Lordship.”

Criminal complaints have now been filed with the Metropolitan Police, the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), and the Royal Antigua Police.

THE MURDER OF VIRGINIA GIUFFRE

In a historic declaration, Ambassador David told the court:

“Virginia Giuffre was murdered—not missing, not protected. She was executed to protect the cartel. Her lawyers became her executioners.”

He named David Boies as the architect of the operation and CBS and News Corp as participants in the cover-up.

THE TRAFFICKING OF ARTISTS AND CULTURAL ERASURE

David alleged that Mac Miller, Avicii, Prince, and Michael Jackson were not accidental overdoses or suicides. He named them as targeted individuals, erased through addiction, litigation, or manipulation. Ariana Grande, he said, was being psychologically imprisoned—her concerts used as tools of trauma conditioning, including the Manchester bombing in 2017.

David accused UK law firms, including Howard Kennedy, of enabling this system through false filings, malicious prosecutions, and IP theft.

WHISTLEBLOWERS BACK THE CLAIMS

Support has since been confirmed by:

– Jaguar Wright, who has spoken openly about music industry rape rings and trafficking;

– Courtney Burgess, legal insider and whistleblower;

– Members of Michael Jackson’s immediate family, who now support David’s campaign to expose the cartel that stole Jackson’s catalogue and buried the truth.

Additional confidential testimonies from law clerks, disillusioned attorneys, and suppressed victims are now being prepared for international court.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

Ambassador David has announced the following:

– A UN submission on legal terrorism, cultural genocide, and sovereign asset seizure;

– A petition to the International Criminal Court naming individuals and firms as participants in a transnational criminal conspiracy;

– A motion for SRA disbarment of A.J. Fournillier;

– Ongoing cooperation with Royal Antigua and Barbuda authorities for international arrest proceedings.

FINAL WORD

“I spoke the truth in a British courtroom—and they hit me for it. They murdered Virginia. They erased Michael. They drugged Mac. They tried to erase me, too. But I survived. And now the world will know exactly who they are.”

Filed by

Office of Ambassador Alkiviades David

Government of Antigua and Barbuda

Royal Courts of Justice, London SW1

25 July 2025