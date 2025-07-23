OPERATION CRUCIFIX
DAVID BOIES TO BE ARRESTED JULY 25TH
The Murder of Virginia Giuffre, the Fall of Ellen DeGeneres, and the Global Collapse of the Legal-Media Cartel
JULY 25, 2025 – ROYAL COURTS OF JUSTICE, LONDON
The legal reckoning has arrived. On Friday, July 25th, the UK High Court of Justice will hear and act on a sovereign-backed application for the immediate arrest of David Boies — the man long seen as a titan of the legal world — now exposed as the architect of a global child trafficking, media manipulation, and judicial suppression syndicate.
Attorney David Boies led Virginia Giuffre and Epstein’s victims into court to falsely implicate Prince Andrew.
The infamous photo was staged. The scandal weaponized. The Crown was attacked.
Now justice returns to the King’s Court.
-
Behind this tragedy lies a trail of legal, media, and financial power—the same machinery that enabled Jeffrey Epstein, protected his clients, and persecuted his victims.
Named Operatives in the Machine:
-
Lisa Bloom – Epstein’s damage control lawyer; worked with Boies.
-
Gloria Allred – Orchestrated high-profile media trials while silencing real victims.
-
Rupert Murdoch – Engineered global narratives through Fox and News Corp.
-
Ellen DeGeneres – Reportedly part of Epstein’s Hollywood circle; now facing criminal scrutiny.
-
Martin DeLuca – Corporate fixer tied to Boies Schiller.
-
Harvey Levin – Ran cover via TMZ and helped discredit survivors.
-
Ron Burkle – Billionaire funder of legal-media operations linked to Giuffre’s final days.
Protected by:
-
Major hedge funds, private equity groups, and the very banks accused of laundering Epstein’s fortune, including Swiss, German, and offshore entities.
THE QUESTION:
If Virginia was alive one week before the announcement of her death—who knew? Who covered it up? Who gave the order?
Operation Crucifix is underway. Arrests have begun.
This is just the beginning.
-
On March 28, 2025, just days before she was scheduled to give sworn testimony in London, Virginia Giuffre was found dead in a Florida safehouse.
Boies led Virginia Giuffre and other victims of Jeffrey Epstein into court to falsely implicate Prince Andrew.
Authorities claimed suicide. Forensic evidence says otherwise.
-
Her testimony would have exonerated wrongly accused individuals and exposed David Boies as the author of her false affidavits
Virginia Giuffre: Faked Her Death, Dead the Next Week
This shocking photo, allegedly taken just one week before her confirmed death, raises alarming questions. Reports now suggest Virginia Giuffre may have staged her own death—only to be found dead days later under mysterious circumstances. Was this a desperate cry for help or a silencing by the same powerful cartel she tried to expose?
-
She held evidence tying LimeWire 2.0 to CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) and crypto laundering
-
She died from chemical restraint, with no suicide note, and her digital devices were wiped remotely
Multiple witnesses now confirm: Virginia Giuffre was murdered to protect David Boies and his criminal network.
THE ARREST OF ELLEN DEGENERES
Ellen DeGeneres has been named in active arrest warrants submitted in the UK and Caribbean. Her charges include:
-
Complicity in narrative suppression of trafficking victims
Louis Freeh Former Director of the FBI – Fred Heather of Glaser Weil & Robert Shapiro named in conspiracy
-
Participation in psychological grooming via mass media
-
Direct ties to Rupert Murdoch’s CSAM suppression teams
-
Acting as a media “handler” to discredit and distract from survivors’ claims
Survivor testimony (Exhibit 14, sealed) identifies DeGeneres as a “daytime operative” used to normalize abusers and psychologically destabilize truth-tellers.
“She wasn’t just a face on television. She was part of the machine.”
– Survivor, sealed affidavit, UKHC/EX-0925
HOW THEY TRAFFICKED CHILDREN WITH LAW, MEDIA & TECH
THE SYSTEM:
-
LimeWire – A peer-to-peer platform used to distribute CSAM files globally
-
Boies Schiller LLP – Provided legal defense and settlements for LimeWire and associated companies
-
CNET / Download.com (CBS) – Publicly hosted LimeWire downloads, despite internal warnings of child porn proliferation
-
MediaDefender – Secretly archived user behavior, downloaded CSAM files for blackmail operations
-
LimeWire 2.0 – Relaunched in 2022 as a crypto NFT platform — now used to trade encrypted CSAM, deepfakes, and virtual child abuse content
-
Major Banks – Processed transactions and concealed settlements linked to trafficking and silencing operations
NAMED BANKS & CORPORATE ENABLERS
-
JPMorgan Chase – Connected to Epstein, LimeWire, and Boies settlement funds
-
Deutsche Bank – Red-flagged repeatedly for CSAM-linked activity
-
HSBC, UBS, Credit Suisse – Held shell trust accounts tied to LimeWire settlements
-
Barclays, CIBC, Signature Bank – Acted as payment processors and custody wallets
-
Goldman Sachs – Backed LimeWire reboot venture capital networ
These banks now face asset freezes, regulatory exposure, and Interpol review.
THE CHARGES
-
Murder (Virginia Giuffre)
-
Conspiracy to traffic minors
-
Fraud through legal and probate instruments
-
Suppression of climate restitution lawsuits worth $10 trillion
-
Treason against the Crown (for targeting the UK Monarchy through fake scandal creation and judicial infiltration)
THE CROWN RESPONDS
The British Monarchy, Antigua & Barbuda, Small Island Developing (SIDS) and an international coalition of whistleblowers, diplomats, and legal survivors have joined forces to bring down a global criminal elite.
“This is not politics. This is resurrection.
Operation Crucifix is the legal crucifixion of those who profited from the suffering of children, the poisoning of nations, and the silencing of truth.
The King’s Court will speak. And the arrests will begin.”
– Ambassador Alkiviades David
ON JULY 25TH, THE FOLLOWING WILL OCCUR:
-
Arrest applications for David Boies, Ellen DeGeneres, Murdoch, and others will be heard
-
Interpol dossiers will be activated for cross-border apprehension
-
All named financial institutions will be reported to global anti-money laundering regulators
-
A request for a UN tribunal on transnational CSAM will be submitted
-
An international moment of silence will be held in memory of Virginia Giuffre
