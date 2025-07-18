FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hearing Date & Time:

Friday, July 25, 2025 – 10:30 a.m.

JAGUAR WRIGHT’S WHISTLEBLOWER TESTIMONY FILED IN UK HIGH COURT

Royal Courts of Justice (The Strand, London)

Courtroom: Assigned by King’s Bench Division (check the public court lists on the day)

Protected Video Submission Names Syndicate of Lawyers, Media Moguls, and Politicians

Whistleblower awarded at Mar-a-Lago delivers unedited statement on ritual abuse, trafficking, and judicial corruption.

LONDON, UK — In a move that could reshape the narrative around organized corruption in the entertainment and legal industries, a video testimony by Jaguar Wright was officially submitted to the High Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division, as Exhibit JW-1 under Claim No. KB-2025-001991.

Address:

Royal Courts of Justice

Strand, London

WC2A 2LL

United Kingdom

The submission was made by media executive and whistleblower Alkiviades “Alki” David, and features a full-length unedited interview with Jaguar Wright — a recording artist, insider, and national whistleblower. Wright is best known for speaking out on exploitation in the music industry and for her explosive firsthand disclosures in 2023 and 2024.

SUBMISSION DETAILS

Video Title: The Diabolik Tapes – Jaguar Wright Testimony

Submitted By: Alkiviades David

Filed As: Exhibit JW?1 (with timestamped highlights, transcript, and corroboration timeline)

View the Video:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lI-qOMh_Dgw



Registrar-only access for 48 hours. Will be made public unless sealed by court order Monday 21st August / to be submitted July 26th Hearing

ABOUT JAGUAR WRIGHT

Jaguar Wright is a federally recognized whistleblower and recipient of the Defender of Freedom Award, presented in 2025 by General Michael Flynn at a ceremony held at Mar-a-Lago. She has appeared alongside multiple national whistleblowers, including advocates against judicial abuse, entertainment exploitation, and ritual trafficking.

Her video testimony includes the naming of:

Gloria Allred — as a syndicate “fixer”

Jay-Z, Diddy, Alex Spiro — in organized abuse and murder cover-ups

Diabolik (Matteo Messina Denaro) — as the syndicate’s global enforcer

Media networks and legal firms — implicated in witness intimidation and trafficking pipelines

SUPPORTING EXHIBITS

JW-1B : Timestamped highlights from the interview

JW-1C : Photograph of Wright receiving national award

JW-1D: Corroboration timeline mapping testimony to real-world arrests and lawsuits

WHY THIS MATTERS

This filing constitutes one of the most comprehensive whistleblower disclosures ever submitted to the High Court involving media racketeering, human rights abuse, and systemic judicial capture.

Alki David:

“The court cannot pretend this doesn’t exist. Jaguar Wright’s bravery, her precision, and the facts she delivers are undeniable. This is a matter for history, not just justice.”

For interviews, media inquiries, or access to sealed supplemental files, contact:

legal@swissx.com | press@shockya.com

Sample video – few minutes covering Gloria Allred amongst Others. WATCH HERE

DATE:July 18 2025

CONTACT: press@SHOCKYA.com

LOCATION: London, United Kingdom / Antigua & Barbuda