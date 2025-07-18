FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Hearing Date & Time:
Friday, July 25, 2025 – 10:30 a.m.
JAGUAR WRIGHT’S WHISTLEBLOWER TESTIMONY FILED IN UK HIGH COURT
Royal Courts of Justice (The Strand, London)
Courtroom: Assigned by King’s Bench Division (check the public court lists on the day)
Protected Video Submission Names Syndicate of Lawyers, Media Moguls, and Politicians
Whistleblower awarded at Mar-a-Lago delivers unedited statement on ritual abuse, trafficking, and judicial corruption.
LONDON, UK — In a move that could reshape the narrative around organized corruption in the entertainment and legal industries, a video testimony by Jaguar Wright was officially submitted to the High Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division, as Exhibit JW-1 under Claim No. KB-2025-001991.
Address:
Royal Courts of Justice
Strand, London
WC2A 2LL
United Kingdom
The submission was made by media executive and whistleblower Alkiviades “Alki” David, and features a full-length unedited interview with Jaguar Wright — a recording artist, insider, and national whistleblower. Wright is best known for speaking out on exploitation in the music industry and for her explosive firsthand disclosures in 2023 and 2024.
SUBMISSION DETAILS
Video Title: The Diabolik Tapes – Jaguar Wright Testimony
Submitted By: Alkiviades David
Filed As: Exhibit JW?1 (with timestamped highlights, transcript, and corroboration timeline)
View the Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lI-qOMh_Dgw
Registrar-only access for 48 hours. Will be made public unless sealed by court order Monday 21st August / to be submitted July 26th Hearing
ABOUT JAGUAR WRIGHT
Jaguar Wright is a federally recognized whistleblower and recipient of the Defender of Freedom Award, presented in 2025 by General Michael Flynn at a ceremony held at Mar-a-Lago. She has appeared alongside multiple national whistleblowers, including advocates against judicial abuse, entertainment exploitation, and ritual trafficking.
Her video testimony includes the naming of:
Gloria Allred — as a syndicate “fixer”
Jay-Z, Diddy, Alex Spiro — in organized abuse and murder cover-ups
Diabolik (Matteo Messina Denaro) — as the syndicate’s global enforcer
Media networks and legal firms — implicated in witness intimidation and trafficking pipelines
SUPPORTING EXHIBITS
JW-1B: Timestamped highlights from the interview
JW-1C: Photograph of Wright receiving national award
JW-1D: Corroboration timeline mapping testimony to real-world arrests and lawsuits
WHY THIS MATTERS
This filing constitutes one of the most comprehensive whistleblower disclosures ever submitted to the High Court involving media racketeering, human rights abuse, and systemic judicial capture.
Alki David:
“The court cannot pretend this doesn’t exist. Jaguar Wright’s bravery, her precision, and the facts she delivers are undeniable. This is a matter for history, not just justice.”
