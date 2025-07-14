Lawfare: How the Legal System Was Hijacked by Boies, Allred, and the Girardi Syndicate

By Alkiviades David | July 14, 2025

The legal system, once built to protect the vulnerable, has become a weapon of financial, reputational, and personal destruction. In what has become a global judicial crisis, a transnational syndicate led by figures like David Boies, Gloria Allred, and Tom Girardi has captured the courtrooms, media channels, and enforcement bodies meant to ensure justice.

Alkiviades David with his service dog, outside the historic FilmOn.TV Hologram Theater on Hollywood Boulevard.

This iconic location became a symbol of digital innovation and disruption—drawing both acclaim and hostility from media monopolies and their legal allies. The man behind the movement now lives in exile under government protection, targeted by the very syndicate he dared to expose.

This article reveals how these operatives systematically exploited courtrooms in California, the United Kingdom, and beyond—deploying “lawfare” as a tool of economic subjugation, character assassination, and coordinated abuse.

The scale of Girardi’s damage even prompted comment from California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, who publicly admitted in 2021 that the failure to stop Girardi earlier had “damaged public trust in the entire legal system.”

From the Bench to the Battlefield

In California, the manipulation of judges was central to the strategy. Tom Girardi, long perceived as a powerful advocate for plaintiffs, operated a darker reality behind closed chambers: ghostwriting judicial opinions, orchestrating favorable rulings, and buying loyalty with luxury perks. His relationship with Judge Tricia Bigelow, to whom he wired over $300,000 from client trust accounts, has been well-documented in mainstream press.

Gloria Allred, heralded publicly as a civil rights crusader, stood side-by-side with Girardi’s operation. Behind the scenes, her firm collaborated with private arbitration agencies like JAMS, where cases were redirected to pre-selected “Girardi Judges.” Lisa Bloom, her daughter and frequent legal partner, helped operationalize these lawsuits—many of which were built on fabricated evidence and coached testimony.

The Crosshairs of Lawfare: My Case

In one of the most egregious violations of my civil rights, I was incarcerated for six days in Los Angeles County Jail following a contempt ruling in the Mahim Kahn post-judgment debtor’s examination. The contempt order, issued by Judge Thomas Falls, explicitly called for five days of incarceration, but I was held for six—one day longer than the court’s own sentence. The order stemmed from proceedings in which my disability—specifically my diagnosed traumatic brain injury (TBI)—was ignored and ridiculed. Rather than offering ADA-compliant accommodations, the court used my condition against me in retaliation for whistleblowing and as a strategy of psychological attrition. This was not justice; it was punishment for exposing the truth.

I, Alkiviades David, am a British citizen, a disabled entrepreneur, and a whistleblower. My family comes from one of Europe’s great shipping dynasties and has deep-rooted holdings across multiple industries, including Coca-Cola bottling operations and major infrastructure ventures throughout Africa. As the founder of FilmOn, Cinemanow, and Hologram USA, I dared to challenge the corporate status quo by advocating for free speech, digital rights, and sovereign innovation.

The result? A coordinated attack spanning continents. A fraudulent $900 million judgment, authored by Girardi while incarcerated, was filed against me. It was executed by Lisa Bloom and reinforced through Gloria Allred’s network. My companies were targeted, my assets frozen, and my children unlawfully removed from my custodial rights—granted to others in collusion with judicial operatives like Judge Yolanda Orozco, whose order has since been reversed on appeal.

The Alpha Nero Operation

Litigation involving the Alpha Nero superyacht is a smoking gun. I was personally named in the lawsuit filed in Antigua by Martin Deluca, a known agent of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP. He sued the Government of Antigua & Barbuda, named Prime Minister Gaston Browne, and later included me in a manipulated filing that attempted to frame me in connection with the vessel’s disposition.

The Alpha Nero, owned by Andrei Gureyev, a sanctioned Russian oligarch, was used as bait in an international laundering scheme designed to entrap whistleblowers and obscure state-level corruption.

This is not litigation. It is weaponized lawfare.

Pellicano and the Enforcement Arm

Enter Anthony Pellicano—Girardi’s longtime enforcer. Pellicano showed up at my residence in California on two occasions. He was armed, aggressive, and backed by the same law offices representing Allred and Boies. His job? Intimidate. Silence. Destroy.

This wasn’t a rogue episode—it was a template. Pellicano had for decades spied, blackmailed, and threatened those who exposed the truth. When whistleblowers like Barry Rothman and Mark Lieberman provided critical legal records, they ended up dead. These are not coincidences. These are operations.

The Media Shield

What begins in the courts is echoed in the media. After launching meritless lawsuits, syndicate lawyers quickly pivot to television appearances to validate their narratives and discredit their targets in the public eye. Lisa Bloom, Gloria Allred, and other affiliated attorneys became regulars on networks like CNN, MSNBC, and ABC—effectively becoming TV lawyers who manipulate legal theater into public relations warfare. Their appearances are not coincidental but strategic, backed by publicists, syndicate media handlers, and executives with vested interests. These media narratives pressure judges, sway juries, and isolate whistleblowers like me in the court of public opinion.

The operation is protected by media oligarchs: Shari Redstone (Paramount/ViacomCBS), Rupert Murdoch (NewsCorp/Fox), Brian Roberts (Comcast/NBCUniversal), and Bob Iger (Disney). These four families control 90% of American news and entertainment distribution. Through defamation, censorship, and selective coverage, they insulate their legal arms from exposure.

Shockya is one of the few outlets courageous enough to publish this. The rest are paid to stay silent.

Antigua’s Stand Against Lawfare

The Government of Antigua & Barbuda, under the leadership of Prime Minister Gaston Browne, has taken a firm and sovereign stance against transnational lawfare operations targeting whistleblowers, economic actors, and reputational dissidents. Recognizing that manipulated legal actions like the Alpha Nero litigation are part of broader strategies of asset stripping, defamation, and economic coercion, Antigua has called for judicial independence, transparency, and the exposure of foreign interference. Antigua Declares Lawfare

As part of its support, the Antiguan government has publicly acknowledged my whistleblower status and the credible threats to my life and liberty. I remain in Antigua today under their protection. The Alpha Nero case is now widely viewed as a judicial smokescreen—designed to discredit those who uncovered wrongdoing, while shielding the international network of legal traffickers operating behind sanctioned individuals like Andrei Gureyev and firms such as Boies Schiller Flexner LLP.

David Boies with client Harvey Weinstein

Antigua has refused to be weaponized and is forging a model of resilience and sovereignty for other nations under threat.

Evidence Submitted

Among the most damning pieces of evidence are the 27 pages of text messages and internal emails exchanged between Mary Rizzo, Chasity Jones, and Elizabeth Taylor—witnesses whose claims formed the foundation of the fraudulent $900 million judgment against me. These communications, submitted under seal and reviewed by multiple attorneys, show clear evidence of coaching, fabrication, and strategic manipulation by attorneys tied to Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom.

This evidence was buried by Glaser Weil LLP, under the supervision of Fred Heather and Robert Shapiro. Internal communications from my late attorney Barry Rothman confirming this evidence was deliberately concealed are

This exposé and its legal companion filings are supported by a comprehensive record of exhibits and testimony, including:

The full Formal Complaint and Demand for Judicial Review submitted in Claim No: KB-2025-001991 (UK High Court)

submitted in Claim No: KB-2025-001991 (UK High Court) Exhibits including: Affidavits from attorneys James C. Bohm, Carl Dawson, Yelena Calendar, Gary Shoefield Witness statements from ADA expert Angelina Dettamanti, Sheriff Richard Mack Text messages and emails (27 pages) between Mary Rizzo, Chasity Jones, and Elizabeth Taylor Videos documenting protests at the California State Bar and interviews with First Amendment auditors Official complaints from Murray Greenberg and the late Barry K. Rothman Litigation documents relating to the Alpha Nero case, including filings naming me, Prime Minister Gaston Browne, and Boies Schiller attorneys Whistleblower materials relating to Glaser Weil, Freeh Sporkin & Sullivan, and Boies Schiller Flexner LLP Evidence of suppressed medical accommodations and ADA rights violations in California courtrooms Public reporting and documentation archived at Shockya.com, TVMix.com, and judicialrecords.gov.uk



This evidentiary framework underpins the claims made in this exposé and confirms the deliberate coordination among media, law firms, and judicial insiders to subvert the rule of law.

Final Words: The Path Forward

The evidence is overwhelming. Lawfare is not merely a concept—it is a practiced and profitable model of suppression. And those behind it must be named, exposed, and prosecuted. Through legal filings in the UK High Court, the Government of Antigua & Barbuda, and active investigations by DC Caleb Pinkham of the Metropolitan Police, the tides are turning.

This article stands as a record, a warning, and a call to justice. The legal system must be reclaimed.

— Alkiviades David