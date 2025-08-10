OPEN LETTER & FORMAL LEGAL NOTICE TO UCLA, DR. ERIC M. WEXLER, DR. CAROLE LIEBERMAN, GUY OSEARY & RELEVANT OVERSIGHT AUTHORITIES

Date: August 9, 2025

From: Alkiviades David — Public Interest Litigant, Ambassador-at-Large for the Green Economy (Antigua & Barbuda), Sheriff-at-Large for the SwissX Island Authority

A Global Public Challenge on Psychiatric Misuse, Involuntary Holds, and Coordinated Industry Influence

For months, our network — Shockya.com, TVMix.com, Echosphere.News, SwissX TV, FilmOn News at FilmOn TV, and syndication partners — has published evidence tying Dr. Eric M. Wexler (UCLA-affiliated psychiatrist) and Dr. Carole Lieberman to the systematic misuse of California’s involuntary psychiatric detention law (5150).

Our investigations place these actions within a larger legal-intelligence network historically associated with Anthony Pellicano, where psychiatric holds have been used to silence, control, and discredit targeted individuals in the entertainment industry.

From Rigged Case to Systemic Assault: The Achilles’ Heel of the Network

When Kahn v. David was filed in the High Court in London, it was intended to be a pre-engineered legal hit — orchestrated by Howard Kennedy LLP to lock me into a defensive posture, keep the scope narrow, and ensure the proceedings never touched the wider machinery behind it.

They miscalculated.

The cross-complaint became a battering ram — tying the London pleadings directly to:

The Malibu Mega Group in California

CBS Interactive’s media and tech control layer

The psychiatric coercion network run through Wexler, Lieberman, and Pellicano

Decades-old abuse patterns reaching back to the Jordan Chandler / Michael Jackson era

Kahn v. David is now the Achilles’ heel of this system — a court proceeding they cannot walk away from without admitting defeat, but cannot fight on the merits without opening the floodgates to discovery they’ve spent decades avoiding.

And this is not a dormant matter — it is actively unfolding right now. In the present stage of the trial, Howard Kennedy’s conduct in the courtroom has escalated into overt procedural aggression and intimidation.

Their representatives have resorted to behaviour that in any other setting would be recognised as violence in the courtroom — weaponising process itself, deploying hostile and abusive cross-examination techniques, attempting to disorient witnesses, and creating a climate of fear designed to deter full testimony.

These actions are not incidental — they are part of the same coercive culture that defines this network. The difference is that now, it is being documented in real time on the record in the High Court, adding live evidence to the catalogue of historic abuses.

The Localised Mechanism: The Malibu Mega Group and Its LA County Network

The evidence points to a mechanised system of abuse, coercion, and extortion anchored by a powerful coalition referred to as the Malibu Mega Group. This apparatus operates out of Beverly Hills and Malibu, extending deep into Los Angeles County’s legal, medical, and political structures.

The Malibu Mega Group:

Targets high-value individuals in celebrity, business, and politics

Weaponises psychiatry through compliant clinicians to justify holds or over-prescription

Controls narratives via falsified medical reports and court manipulation

Captures assets through coercion and reputational destruction

Media Power Structures: Jarl Mohn, Shelby Bonnie, Quincy Smith, Les Moonves, CBS Interactive, and LimeWire

This network is reinforced by aligned media and tech executives controlling the flow of information:

Jarl Mohn — funded through Greycroft Partners, linked to the stock backdating scandal tied to the sale of C NET , connected to RIAA v. LimeWire / Arista v. LimeWire (Judge Kimba Wood).

Shelby Bonnie — co-founder of CNET, former CBS Interactive executive.

Quincy Smith — former CEO of CBS Interactive.

Les Moonves — longtime CBS CEO, formally named in Antigua in public filings tied to corporate misconduct.

Under CBS Interactive’s watch, LimeWire became a vector for trauma-bonding and psy-ops content — a methodology mirrored in NXIVM/Bronfman operations and Malibu Mega Group psychiatric coercion.

Key Individuals and Connections

Dr. Eric M. Wexler — UCLA psychiatrist; cousin of Leslie Wexner (Epstein patron)

Dr. Carole Lieberman — Lebanese-born “Terrorist Therapist,” alleged Mossad training

Guy Oseary — Israeli-born talent manager; manager of Ariana Grande

Anthony Pellicano — Notorious Hollywood PI tied to coercion and evidence suppression

Personal Testimony: Trafficking, Coercion, and Medical Harm

I was forced into a meeting with Wexler by Fred Heather and Dana Cole while facing coordinated lawsuits from Gloria Allred, Lisa Bloom, and Tom Girardi.

Wexler prescribed an excessive, inappropriate drug regimen — reports falsely claimed I was “obsessed” with being executed by lawyers, omitting Mark Lieberman emails (before his death) critical to my defence.

MRI scans confirmed legitimate brain damage.

27 pages of text messages — buried by Heather — plus emails submitted into evidence prove coordination between Howard Kennedy’s UK arm, Allred/Bloom/Girardi, and Malibu Mega Group affiliates.

Barry K. Rothman (lawyer for Jordan Chandler) was linked to the same network. Evidence and accounts show Michael Jackson and later his children were subjected to similar 5150 psychiatric holds by these actors.

UCLA’s Legal Duty to Respond

UCLA has received major endowment support from Steven Spielberg and David Geffen — both publicly linked to networks implicated in abuse.

As a public institution under the California Public Records Act (CPRA) and mandatory reporting laws, UCLA must:

Disclose all records and communications involving Wexler, Lieberman, and high-profile psychiatric holds.

Report credible abuse allegations to law enforcement.

Ray J, the Kardashian Network, Hulu, Disney, CBS Interactive, and Discovery/CPRA Demand

Detailed in:

The Kardashian content operation sits inside the CBS Interactive ecosystem via Hulu (Disney majority-owned) and backend digital infrastructure, giving CBS-linked executives access to streaming analytics, ad targeting, and behavioural data.

Integrated Formal Demand for Discovery and CPRA Request

Under CPRA (Gov. Code § 6250 et seq.), the California Evidence Code, and UK High Court authority, I demand immediate preservation and production of:

All UCLA records, emails, and communications (2010–present) involving: Wexler, Lieberman, Ray J, Kardashian family, Hulu, Disney, CBS Interactive, TMZ/Harvey Levin All records on: 5150 holds, mental health interventions, or research involving these parties

Programs funded by Spielberg/Geffen involving these parties All communications between UCLA staff and: Kardashian or Ray J representatives

Hulu, Disney, CBS Interactive, or TMZ executives

Produce in searchable electronic format. Identify any exemptions and release all non-exempt portions. Failure to comply will be treated as willful violation and pursued in California courts and the UK High Court (Kahn v. David).