Gaston Browne’s Antigua Just Inherited a $70 Trillion Gravity Field

The New Economic Order is no longer a vision — it’s now law. SwissX Island is the birthplace. The whole nation stands together.

72 hours until the next chapter begins.

#AntiguaRising #70TrillionGravityField #GastonBrowneNEOGaton Browne’s Antigua Just Inherited A $ 70 Trillion Gravity Field

THE LEGEND OF ANTIGUA 72 HOURS TO JUSTICE 03 DAYS 00 HOURS 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS SwissX Island has been a respite during this war.

A man buried alive refused to stop breathing.

The whole nation — 101,000 strong — stands together. With deep humility and gratitude

Alkiviades David • SwissX Island • Antigua & Barbuda

THE LEGEND OF ANTIGUA: 72 HOURS TO JUSTICE

A Personal Message from Alkiviades David SwissX Island, Antigua & Barbuda March 29, 2026

T-MINUS 72 HOURS.

In exactly two days from now — on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 — the clock runs out in the U.S. Court of Appeal.

Watch the full cabinet broadcast here:

$70 Trillion Gravity Field: Gaston Browne Just Gave Antigua the Keys to the Future

I never set out to be the centre of this story. I simply wanted to build something good for Antigua and for the world. Yet here we are.

This is not a political story. It is about order, rule of law, and zero corruption — nothing more, nothing less.

The cartel tried to bury me alive. The media painted me as the crazy billionaire. They forged court orders, left lawyers dead, and threw everything they had at me and at this nation. But I am still breathing. Still standing. Still building — quietly, gratefully, and with deep respect for every single person who stood with me.

ABS live — Gaston Browne calls it exactly as it is during the Alpha Nero fallout.

The moment it became clear: we were fighting the same enemy.

ABS Broadcast – Prime Minister Gaston Browne Speaks on the Alpha Nero Lawsuit

“It’s the whole nation of Antigua and Barbuda. So now it’s 101,000 of us. Go team.”

SwissX Island has been a respite during this war — a place of peace and clarity amid the storm, where I could keep building even when the world tried to break me.

I partnered with Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s visionary New Economic Order (NEO) — a sovereign plan to give Antigua a carbon-negative future and lay the foundation for a $70 trillion gravity field.

Above is the Original Claim Form allegedly altered after filing, raising grave concerns about forgery, record tampering, and abuse of process within the Attorney General’s Chambers.



Past Shockya coverage of this vision includes:

LATEST SHOCKYA EXCLUSIVE Cutie Benjamin’s Gatekeeping Exposed Diddy – Weinstein – The Epstein Class: Cutie Benjamin’s Gatekeeping Exposed as Dallas PD Probes Killings Of Aaron Cain McKnight and My Assassinated Attorney Mark Lieberman Commissioner Everton Jeffers Now Investigating Forgery by Benjamin’s Office at Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court READ THE FULL EXCLUSIVE Published March 28, 2026 • Shockya Exclusive

The live portal is at demo.etv.com. The legal backbone is already filed: the Antigua and Barbuda Carbon Compliance Market Act (2025) — Exhibit AG — naming the SwissX Sovereign Wealth Fund as an Authorized Project Developer.

Direct link to the filed Act:

The cartel struck back hard. In Claim ANUHCV2025/0149, I allege that the court record was tampered with and that the UPP Executive Members were removed. Attorney General Sir Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin is referenced in the evidence. The complaint has always been strictly non-political — only about judicial integrity and ending corruption.

UPP Leader Jamale Pringle later admitted he fabricated claims “for effect” to support the same networks now under investigation for CSAM and fixed betting.

Five lawyers and investigators connected to this wider story are dead: Barry Rothman, Rebecca Rini, Phil Kaye, John Quirk, Mark Lieberman.

They tried the UCLA 5150 Death Protocol. They thought they could finish me.

They were wrong.

Because the victims rose up.

People from every corner of the world — survivors of CSAM rings, fixed betting, blackmail, and decades of protected abuse — became the Global Citizens of Justice.

They sent evidence. They took risks. They stood with us.

Here in Antigua, a powerful base formed: Hardknaxs, Abdul, Decastro, Mel and his rock Shiley, Maron and his giant brother Big Stone, and respected elders like Sagai Fu.

I am deeply humbled to stand beside them all.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne spoke for the nation in the ABS broadcast:

“It’s the whole nation of Antigua and Barbuda. So now it’s 101,000 of us. Go team.”

He has sued the same network over Alpha Nero and notified his security staff. He has also said the UPP needs new blood — the young, the fresh, the corruption-free — so our country can move forward clean and strong.

The full SwissX Criminal Complaint & Evidence Bundle is now with Commissioner Everton Jeffers, the UK appeal proceedings, the U.S. Court of Appeal, Dallas PD, and Mac Warner at the Department of Justice. Former Congressman Curt Weldon’s email about John Quirk is also in the official package.

T-MINUS 72 HOURS.

I am only one man who refused to stay buried. The real heroes are the Global Citizens of Justice, the people of Antigua & Barbuda, and every single person who chose truth over fear.

The protection rackets are collapsing. The $70 trillion gravity field is rising.

I am honoured to stand with all of you.

This is how Antigua changed history. This is how a man buried alive kept breathing. This is how the Global Citizens of Justice, side by side with one small island nation, took down the machine in the final 72 hours.

The legend is no longer being written. It is being lived — right now.

With deep humility and gratitude,

Alkiviades David SwissX Island Antigua & Barbuda