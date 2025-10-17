EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Hay Reveals Self as ‘John Doe’ in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & Biggie Lawsuit

From left to right: Willie Mack, Sarah Rush, Jonathan Hay, CJ Wallace. Inset: convicted-felon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Celebrity publicist and music producer Jonathan Hay has revealed himself as plaintiff ‘John Doe’ in a Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuit filed earlier this year in LA Superior Court. The lawsuit was originally filed on July 7, 2025, against Sean Combs and CJ Wallace, the son of murdered rapper Biggie Smalls, better known as Notorious B.I.G.

In an exclusive interview with investigative reporter Paul Smith, Jonathan Hay reveals what led him to reveal his name in such a high profile lawsuit.

“It’s about pushing for criminal charges. I want all Diddy’s victims to have justice. For me, it was the right thing to do. Having a voice is important.”

Jonathan Hay has worked with famous names including Rihanna, Michael Jackson, and Whitney Houston. One of Hay’s big breaks into the music industry, was working with Rihanna and co-producing her first major hit, Pon De Replay.

Rihanna went on to be signed by Jay-Z in 2003, after Jay-Z ‘joked’ about “throwing her out the window” from the 29th floor, if she didn’t sign the deal with him.

Jonathan Hay. Inset: Biggie Smalls and convicted felon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The Biggie Connection

Biggie Smalls tragic murder in 1997 has been long attributed to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Adding fuel to fire has been a verbal back and forth with those close to Smalls prior to the L.A. murder. Former Roc-a-Fella producer Choke No Joke has accused Combs’ former bodyguard Gene Deal of being complicit in his murder.

Jonathan Hay has referred to Biggie Smalls as the “first bi-sexual rapper,” adding that CJ Wallace wanted the Biggie Remix album to be LGBTQ+ friendly. The album was recorded with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Johnny Depp and his nephew Billy Rassel, with Jay-Z having a direct role in its production. Hay was heading the music project from its inception.

“He Wanted Me to Do Ketamine.”

Hay recounts meeting at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Mapleton mansion in Holmby Hills for the music project. Subsequent meetings with Combs took a darker turn. “He wanted me to do Ketamine to make the music sound better,” Hay stated.

Ketamine, known as K or Special K, is also known as horse tranquilizer, and used for its effects of disassociation. In Combs federal trial, Cassie Ventura testified that she took Ketamine to disassociate from the freak offs.

Exclusive footage inside the Bad Boy mansion in Dallas Texas. Video still from the upcoming untitled documentary.



The Bad Boy Mansion in Dallas: Four Suspicious Deaths in Six Months

At a mansion rented by Bad Boy Entertainment in Dallas Texas, Hay describes the plethora of drugs that came through. “It must have been hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs a month. Diddy supplied it all.”

Hay depicts an out of control mansion with wild parties: “They had strippers and sex workers coming over almost every day. It was crazy.”

Worse yet, Hay states that in the roughly 6 months that he lived there, four people passed away.

“It was very suspicious. These were people that were healthy and had no reason to suddenly die.”



The rented Bad Boy Entertainment mansion in Dallas Texas.



The Lawsuit

The 23 page lawsuit alleges sexual battery, and false imprisonment, amongst a myriad of other charges against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, his companies, Willie Mack, and CJ Wallace.

Pushing for Criminal Charges

Sean Combs was recently sentenced to 4 years in prison after facing one of the most publicized trials in celebrity history. Jonathan Hay remains steadfast that more criminal charges are going to be filed against Combs.

“I’m pushing for criminal charges to be filed against Combs at a state and federal level,” Hay stated. “He needs to be held accountable for everything he did.”

“It’s all coming out, everything.”

Jonathan Hay teased his upcoming book and documentary, stating, “It’s going to be epic. It’s all coming out, everything. The music industry is going to be rocked.”

The book and documentary are being promoted by Beverly Hills Agency. The upstart company is also working with Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, and other celebrities and music producers.



The book will be available for preorder on Monday.