Investor Alert

The Antigua & Barbuda sovereign filings reference major institutional investors whose positions in Paramount Global and associated entities may carry disclosure and governance exposure if the allegations are upheld. These investors include:

National Amusements (Redstone family)

BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street

Clal Insurance and Bank Hapoalim (Israel)

Gideon Tadmor and Sipur Holdings

Comcast / NBCUniversal interests

Disney / Fox / Murdoch / Roberts family shareholdings

Per the filings, these names appear in connection with ownership and merger disclosures; no criminal liability has been adjudicated. Investors are advised to review the EXHIBIT PGLOB – Paramount Global Investor Brief (PDF) and the ANU Court Casefile Data Dump for complete details.

Disclosure Reminder: Institutions should evaluate ESG, compliance, and litigation-finance exposure arising from the pending Antigua & Barbuda v. Media Cartel proceedings (ECSC ANUHCV 2025/0149).