$10 Billion Default Judgment Rocks Paramount Global: Antigua Filings Detail Potential Criminal Exposure in Media Cartel Case
By Shockya Investigations — St. John’s • London • New York — October 2025
This report summarizes what is alleged in filed court documents before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in Antigua & Barbuda v. The Media Cartel (ECSC No. ANUHCV 2025/0149) and related records. According to those filings, the Court has entered a $10 billion default judgment against certain named defendants after failures to appear. The filings further cite U.S. and U.K. criminal statutes that could be implicated if the factual allegations are judicially verified.
I. Sovereign Case Overview
The Antigua proceeding consolidates evidence and declarations spanning the United States and the United Kingdom. The record includes sworn witness statements and exhibits, service confirmations on multiple parties, and motions seeking recognition and enforcement across jurisdictions. Filings reviewed by Shockya indicate personal service on executives in London (May 17, 2025) and New York (May 18, 2025), followed by default entries and a consolidated judgment request.
II. $10 Billion Default Judgment (Per Court Record)
As reflected in the filings, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court has entered a default judgment valued at $10,000,000,000 USD against certain named defendants. The Consolidated Judgment Motion (PDF) seeks recognition and cross-border enforcement. Default judgments determine liability procedurally where parties do not appear; they are not criminal convictions.
III. Statutes Cited in the Filings (Potential Exposure If Allegations Are Proven)
The Antigua court materials cite several statutes that could be implicated if the underlying facts are adopted by a trier of fact. The Shockya summary below is based on the language and citations contained in the filed record:
- 18 U.S.C. § 1962 (RICO): Racketeering conspiracy provisions referenced in the pleadings.
- 18 U.S.C. § 2252A: Provisions relating to the distribution/transportation of prohibited sexual-abuse material, discussed in connection with historical P2P ecosystems.
- 18 U.S.C. § 1343 (Wire Fraud) & 18 U.S.C. § 1503 (Obstruction of Justice): Identified in the filings as potential predicates if specific conduct is proven.
- U.K. Serious Crime Act 2007 & Computer Misuse Act 1990: British statutory context cited where relevant to acts alleged to have occurred in the U.K.
Editor’s note: These references appear in court documents; ultimate applicability depends on judicial findings and due process.
IV. Antigua’s Sovereign Support & UN Context
Public statements appended to the filings and related media show that the Government of Antigua & Barbuda supports the court process as part of a broader reparations and governance initiative. The video above is included in the record to evidence the government’s position on sovereign enforcement.
V. Investor Risk & Disclosure (Per Exhibits)
The filings include an investor-structure brief (EXHIBIT PGLOB – Paramount Global Investor Brief) summarizing ownership and governance following merger activity. While no criminal liability has been adjudicated against investors, the materials note potential disclosure and governance exposure if the allegations are later verified by a court. The dossier urges institutional stakeholders to review the public record and pending motions for enforcement.
VI. Digital Context Referenced in the Record
Court submissions discuss historic peer-to-peer software ecosystems and editorial/hosting practices described in older media-industry coverage. The relevance and legal effect of those materials are questions before the courts, as outlined in the filings.
VII. The Evidence Record — Official Data & Exhibits
ANU COURT MASTER CASEFILE — DATA DUMP (Official Registry Export)
Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court • Antigua & Barbuda — ECSC Case No. ANUHCV 2025/0149
- Docket & order history
- Affidavits of service & returns
- Exhibit index mapping to public PDFs
- Registry metadata trails
- Cross-refs to enforcement motions
Exhibit Snapshots — Public Filings Overview
Summaries of exhibits referenced in sovereign and U.S. case filings (as filed).
Civil complaint introducing principal allegations and timeline incorporated by reference in the sovereign record.
Sworn statement describing contemporaneous conversations and reported distress; supports chronology.
Witness account of alleged coercion and communications among industry figures; provides linkage within timeline.
Anonymous declaration describing assaults; identities sealed by the court; offered as pattern evidence.
Affidavit describing injuries and digital-media items later provided to investigators, per filing.
Pre-sovereign complaint that establishes early chronology and venue links referenced by later filings.
Technical-witness declaration describing events at a private residence and alleged intoxication, offered to show modus operandi.
Corporate correspondence record cited for governance context and knowledge in the pleadings.
Ownership and governance summary; referenced for investor disclosure analysis within the filings.
VIII. Transparency & Legal Notice
This article summarizes what is alleged in filed court documents and references a $10 billion default judgment as reflected in the court record. Default judgments are procedural determinations entered when parties do not appear; they are not criminal convictions. All persons and entities named in the filings retain the presumption of innocence unless and until a court enters final findings after due process.