Kim Kardashian’s “Hairy Underwear” Sparks Global Outrage — Critics Call It the Most Disturbing Fashion Stunt of the Year

A PR Nightmare—or a Masterpiece in Manipulation?

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to controversy, but her latest stunt may be her most polarizing yet. The reality mogul turned fashion billionaire has ignited a firestorm over a new Skims product described by critics as “disturbingly grotesque” — a faux-hair underwear line that left fans confused, disgusted, and, some say, deliberately manipulated. The product, marketed as a “body-positive commentary on natural femininity,” featured textured, hair-like material across the waistline, sparking immediate backlash across social media. Within hours, the launch clip went viral — but not for the reasons Skims hoped.

Industry insiders now believe the outrage wasn’t accidental. Sources tell Shockya that the “Hairy Skims” drop was part of a calculated campaign designed to dominate headlines before the company’s next investor meeting. One former Skims marketing consultant, speaking under condition of anonymity, described it bluntly: “They wanted disgust. Outrage equals reach, and reach equals conversion. Every negative comment is free advertising.”

Backlash From Fans and Experts Alike

The move drew heavy criticism from women’s health advocates, dermatologists, and long-time supporters of the brand. On TikTok, the hashtag #HairySkims exploded to over 20 million views within a day, filled with reaction videos calling the campaign “tone-deaf,” “fetishistic,” and “straight-up trolling feminism.” Fashion editors questioned whether the brand crossed from empowerment into exploitation, accusing Kardashian of using “shock feminism” as a marketing tool.

Even loyal fans seemed betrayed. “She built a brand on body confidence,” one influencer wrote, “and now she’s mocking the very thing women get shamed for? It’s performance art disguised as lingerie.”

Behind the scenes, sources claim the Skims PR team scrambled to control the fallout, canceling scheduled influencer partnerships and issuing talking points describing the product as “conceptual” rather than commercial. But leaked internal memos reviewed by Shockya suggest the outrage was anticipated, even encouraged, with executives reportedly calling it “Phase 1 — Maximum Visibility.”

The Billion-Dollar Shock Machine

Marketing analysts argue this may mark a turning point in Kardashian’s empire — a shift from trendsetting to provocation for profit. “Kim’s not selling underwear anymore,” says PR strategist Lila Barr. “She’s selling reactions. Every scandal fuels the brand’s mythology.”

Still, the backlash has already hit investor circles. According to early reports, Skims’ share of positive social sentiment dropped nearly 40% in 48 hours — the sharpest decline since its controversial “Nude Tone” campaign in 2021. Whether it’s a miscalculation or genius remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Kardashian has once again blurred the line between empowerment and exploitation — and she’s laughing all the way to the bank.