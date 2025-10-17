Kevin Costner Accused of On-Set Misconduct in Explosive New Lawsuit Over ‘Horizon: An American Saga’

Lawsuit Alleges Unsafe and Traumatic Filming Conditions

Academy Award–winning actor and director Kevin Costner is facing serious allegations in a new civil lawsuit filed by stunt performer Devyn LaBella, who claims she was subjected to unsafe and emotionally distressing working conditions during the filming of Costner’s western epic, Horizon: An American Saga.

Devyn LaBella (inset) and Kevin Costner star in Horizon: An American Saga.

According to legal filings first reported by the Associated Press, LaBella alleges she was “tricked and coerced” into participating in a simulated sexual assault sequence that she had not agreed to perform. The lawsuit asserts that the scene “went far beyond the parameters =previously discussed,” and that the production failed to provide standard industry safeguards such as an intimacy coordinator, advance disclosure, or a closed set.

The complaint further claims that LaBella suffered “severe emotional and physical distress” and that members of the production allegedly pressured her not to report the incident to her union, SAG-AFTRA. Her attorneys contend that the production violated established performer-safety protocols designed to protect actors involved in scenes depicting sexual violence.

Costner’s Team Denies Allegations

Costner’s representatives have categorically denied the allegations, describing them as “false, misleading, and inconsistent with the documented record of the production.” They maintain that the scene in question “was choreographed, properly cleared through SAG-AFTRA guidelines, and filmed with transparency and oversight.”

Neither Costner nor the production company has been found liable, and no criminal charges have been filed in connection with the claims. The case remains active in civil court.

Kevin Costner directing Horizon: An American Saga.

Industry Implications and Growing Scrutiny

The lawsuit arrives at a pivotal moment for Hollywood, where discussions around consent, safety, and accountability on set have intensified in the years following the #MeToo movement. SAG-AFTRA’s updated intimacy-coordination standards require clear performer consent, written documentation, and pre-approved choreography for all scenes involving sexual or violent content.

Legal observers note that the case could test those rules and potentially reshape how studios define a “safe working environment” for performers — particularly in high-budget, director-driven projects where creative control and compliance can clash.

A Legacy Under Examination

For Costner, the lawsuit poses reputational risks to one of Hollywood’s most carefully maintained public images. Known for his roles as stoic protectors and principled heroes, Costner now faces allegations that challenge that persona — even as his team insists the claims are baseless.

While the legal process unfolds, Horizon: An American Saga continues to roll out in theaters, shadowed by a controversy that once again forces the industry to confront an uncomfortable question: how much control should any filmmaker have when realism crosses the line into potential harm?

Kevin Costner starring in Horizon: An American Saga.