DEEP DIVE: Foreign Felon, Political Fixers, and a Hijacked Court — The Real Story Behind the Attempt to Destroy Antigua’s Global Bank and Its Sovereignty

By SwissX Investigations | Lead Report by Alkiviades David (Filed Pro Se, High Court of Antigua and Barbuda)

What’s happening in Antigua and Barbuda right now is not a debt dispute. It’s not civil litigation. It’s a coordinated economic ambush, disguised as law. It is a textbook case of transnational lawfare, run by a convicted Canadian fraudster, propped up by domestic political operatives from the United Progressive Party (UPP), and targeting one of Antigua’s most trusted financial leaders—Brian Stuart-Young, CEO of the Global Bank of Commerce (GBC).

Behind the façade of legal filings lies a scandal that touches the highest levels of political and financial control, and if left unchecked, will send a devastating signal to every sovereign nation in the Caribbean: Your courts are not yours. Your leaders are not safe. And your nation is for sale.

I. THE FRAUDSTER: JACK STROLL – CONVICTED, CONNECTED, AND UNTOUCHABLE

Who is Jack Stroll? He is not a legitimate plaintiff. He is a known con artist, whose fraud convictions in Canada for deceptive telemarketing and gambling-linked scams with Golden Palace were confirmed by the Guernsey Financial Court in 2022 during a civil dispute with Investec Bank.

Stroll’s behavior follows a pattern:

Inflate a debt.

Leverage friendly lawyers and corrupted processes.

Extract cash or asset control through threats, media manipulation, or court orders.

Stroll withdrew over $19 million USD from his GBC accounts. Now he claims $10 million more, relying on judicial orders backed by misrepresented filings. The actual verified debt? Less than $350,000 USD.

This is not debt collection. This is an extortion scheme.

II. THE INSIDE JOB: UPP’S LEGAL NETWORK AND D. GISELLE ISAAC’S ROLE

What makes this story dangerous is not just Stroll’s involvement—it’s the domestic collaborators enabling him.

Enter D. Giselle Isaac: former chair of the Board of Education and high-ranking UPP operative.

Isaac was copied on direct threats sent from Stroll to Stuart-Young. These weren’t legal correspondences. They were intimidation tactics. The kind used to break a man before trial even begins.

David writes in his court filing:

“This wasn’t just fraud—it was collusion. A political hit job disguised as due process. And I am forced to step in with my own money to stop a sovereign bank CEO from being jailed by a criminal.”

Isaac’s involvement is the smoking gun—turning the case from private dispute into public betrayal. The political motive is clear:

Destroy Stuart-Young , seen as a supporter of Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

Crush GBC , a bank used by local governments and development partners.

Send a message to foreign investors: you’re safe here—until you’re not.

III. THE LARGER WAR: ALPHA NERO, GASTON BROWNE, AND THE FOREIGN SIEGE

This is not an isolated case.

Just months ago, Antigua made international headlines when it seized and sold the Russian-owned superyacht Alpha Nero, backed by a U.S. Treasury license. The yacht, docked and abandoned, became a political flashpoint. The Browne administration was immediately sued in a U.S. court—by foreign billionaires and their legal syndicate.

Now the same network of lawyers, media agents, and financial operatives have turned inward, aiming not just at Stuart-Young—but the entire economic credibility of Antigua.

“What they failed to do through Alpha Nero, they now attempt through GBC,” says David. “This is lawfare at its most dangerous—slow, technical, untraceable, and lethal.”

IV. THE LAWS BEING BROKEN

This isn’t just unethical—it’s criminal.

Here are the violations now outlined in David’s emergency High Court filing:

Fraudulent misrepresentation of debts

Perjury and falsified filings

Conspiracy to defraud a financial institution

Abuse of process and malicious prosecution

Obstruction of justice

Money laundering using foreign assets and legacy fraud proceeds

Political subversion and economic treason

Each of these, if proven, carries serious local and international penalties. More importantly, it confirms what many already suspect: that the courts are being gamed by criminal actors with insider protection.

V. WHY IT MATTERS: THE SOVEREIGNTY TEST

This is not just about Antigua.

This is not just about Brian Stuart-Young.

This is about whether a sovereign government can protect its leaders from foreign legal terrorism. Whether courts exist to serve justice—or enforce elite interests. Whether someone with a criminal record, foreign bank accounts, and offshore assets can stroll into a country, co-opt its lawyers, and have its citizens jailed.

David writes:

“I am personally covering the financial damages being manipulated against my friend—not because I agree—but because this High Court is the final firewall. If Antigua bows to this, it bows to everyone else after.”

VI. THE CALL TO ACTION: UNITED STATES, TAKE NOTICE

David’s filing directly appeals to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, asking for an investigation under RICO, FCPA, and international corruption statutes. Given the use of U.S. banks, telecommunications infrastructure, and global court manipulation, the U.S. has both jurisdiction and responsibility.

Pam Bondi is no stranger to fighting financial predators. Now David asks her to act on this one—before it spreads.

FINAL WORD:

If Antigua fails to act, it becomes a case study in state capture.

If it acts decisively, it becomes a beacon for every SIDS nation under siege.

“I didn’t come here to be silent,” David concludes.

“I came here to expose what they tried to bury.”

Filed in the High Court of Antigua & Barbuda – Emergency Submission by Alkiviades David, Pro Se, SwissX Investigations

Distributed for international review and public transparency