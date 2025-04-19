THE MEGA GROUP’S ISLAND WAR
How Epstein’s Network, Caribbean Shells, and Legal Cartels Are Targeting Antigua’s Sovereignty
By SwissX Investigations | Emergency Pro Se Filing by Alkiviades David, High Court of Antigua & Barbuda
I. WELCOME TO THE MEGA GROUP’S PLAYGROUND
This is no longer speculation. This is a battle plan—executed in real time.
From Epstein’s Little St. James to Jumby Bay in Antigua, the Caribbean has become the front line in a war for narrative control, financial domination, and legal colonization.
The key architects?
The Mega Group—a cabal of oligarchs, intelligence-linked lawyers, and media warlords with deep ties to:
- Child exploitation networks
- Blackmail infrastructure
- Real estate-based racketeering
- Legal manipulation using lawfare and psyops
Their strategy is sophisticated, but their goal is simple: take down any nation or institution that refuses to bend. Antigua is their next target.
II. EPSTEIN, JUMBY BAY, AND THE BLUEPRINT FOR INFILTRATION
- Jeffrey Epstein was not a lone monster—he was a gatekeeper, embedded in a transnational blackmail network using offshore islands as intelligence hubs.
- Jumby Bay, nestled just off Antigua, has become a haven for anonymous trusts, shell companies, and hidden Mega Group real estate holdings.
- These estates operate as safehouses for:
- Laundered capital
- Surveillance staging grounds
- Intelligence handoffs
- Weaponized litigation coordination zones
Jumby Bay isn’t tourism—it’s cover.
III. TARGET: ANTIGUA’S FINANCIAL FREEDOM
At the heart of this operation is the deliberate destruction of independent Caribbean finance.
Enter Brian Stuart-Young, CEO of Global Bank of Commerce—a man too principled to compromise, and too experienced to manipulate.
So they sent the wrecking crew:
- Jack Stroll, a Canadian fraud convict with deep ties to online gambling crimes
- Giselle Isaac, a UPP political operative tied to foreign legal campaigns
- Martin De Luca, partner at Boies Schiller Flexner, acting as Mega Group enforcer
What followed?
- A fake $10 million debt lawsuit
- Coordinated media shaming via public billboards
- Leaked emails and sub judice violations
- Character assassination campaigns using Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s own quotes
This isn’t litigation. This is foreign regime change by lawsuit.
IV. WHO IS THE MEGA GROUP?
The Mega Group is not a theory—it’s a network of billionaires, lawyers, and media magnates. Key members and associates include:
- Les Wexner – Epstein’s patron, founder of L Brands
- Edgar & Charles Bronfman – Liquor barons turned intelligence financiers (NXIVM)
- David Geffen, Steven Spielberg, Ron Burkle, Barry Diller – The “Velvet Mafia” of media and Hollywood
- Martin De Luca – Legal hitman and digital suppression specialist at Boies Schiller
They control:
- CBS Interactive
- LimeWire / LimeWire NFT
- Media Defender
- Numerous Caribbean real estate trusts
- Front-facing NGOs acting as “democracy” tools
Their method?
Buy, sue, blackmail, erase.
V. SHOCKYA’S EXPOSÉ ON MARTIN DE LUCA: UNCHALLENGED, UNDENIABLE
Shockya named Martin De Luca and David Boies as a central figures in the LimeWire litigation matrix—tied to Media Defender, a software platform created to spread, trace, and control 67,200 known child pornography and exploitation titles through peer-to-peer (P2P) networks.
Facts:
No legal threat ever sent to Shockya
No takedown notices in 14 years
No lawsuit from Boies Schiller
No denial from De Luca or his partners
Because defending it would trigger discovery. And discovery would expose their entire infrastructure of digital abuse and reputational blackmail.
VI. JUMBY BAY & THE WAR ON ANTIGUA
Real estate on Jumby Bay is not about luxury—it’s about jurisdictional immunity.
Trusts registered in Switzerland, Delaware, BVI, and Dubai use these islands to shield:
- Financial flows from known trafficking operations
- Compromised NGO funds
- Off-ledger political lobbying payments
- Secret crypto mining operations
The seizure of the Alpha Nero superyacht by Antigua triggered the Mega Group’s retaliation protocol:
- Boies Schiller quietly engages SDNY courts
- Stroll launches a civil debt case in Antigua
- A defamatory billboard appears overnight
- The Prime Minister himself becomes a political target
VII. THE BILLBOARD: DEFAMATION AS A WEAPON
Location: Highway in Antigua
Sponsor: Unknown (foreign-funded)
Message: “Stuart-Young owes millions”
Timing: Active litigation ongoing in the High Court
Crimes committed:
- Sub judice violation
- Criminal defamation
- Election interference via subliminal red-branding of ABLP
- Psychological warfare against a national diplomat
This wasn’t marketing.
This was a covert operation with PR optics designed to undermine trust in government, confuse the public, and destroy due process.
VIII. WHY I, ALKIVIADES DAVID, AM PAYING THE “DEBT”
Because this isn’t about debt.
It’s about silencing those who won’t kneel.
I am personally covering the weaponized “debt” falsely assigned to Brian Stuart-Young—not because it’s real, but because the syndicate wants to jail an innocent man to scare the rest of us into silence.
“They don’t want repayment—they want obedience.
They don’t want justice—they want the erasure of anyone who speaks the truth.”
IX. DEMANDS TO THE COURT AND THE WORLD
Filed in the High Court of Antigua and Barbuda, this affidavit demands:
- Suspension of all enforcement against Brian Stuart-Young
- Criminal investigation into:
- Jack Stroll (fraud, entrapment)
- Giselle Isaac (political collusion, foreign agent activity)
- Boies Schiller Flexner (syndicate lawfare under RICO)
- Public inquiry into property, trusts, and shell firms based at Jumby Bay
- Caribbean-wide review of child trafficking safe havens tied to Epstein’s network
X. CONCLUSION: THE CARIBBEAN IS THE NEW FRONT LINE
This isn’t about Antigua alone.
This is about what happens when sovereign nations say no to syndicate rule.
From Little St. James to Jumby Bay…
From LimeWire’s 67,200 child porn files to the courtroom ambush of Brian Stuart-Young…
This is the Mega Group’s legacy—and we are calling it by name.
Filed by:
Alkiviades David (Pro Se)
SwissX Investigations
High Court of Antigua and Barbuda
Distributed by Shockya News Network