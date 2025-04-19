THE MEGA GROUP’S ISLAND WAR

How Epstein’s Network, Caribbean Shells, and Legal Cartels Are Targeting Antigua’s Sovereignty

By SwissX Investigations | Emergency Pro Se Filing by Alkiviades David, High Court of Antigua & Barbuda

I. WELCOME TO THE MEGA GROUP’S PLAYGROUND

This is no longer speculation. This is a battle plan—executed in real time.

From Epstein’s Little St. James to Jumby Bay in Antigua, the Caribbean has become the front line in a war for narrative control, financial domination, and legal colonization.

The key architects?

The Mega Group—a cabal of oligarchs, intelligence-linked lawyers, and media warlords with deep ties to:

Child exploitation networks

Blackmail infrastructure

Real estate-based racketeering

Legal manipulation using lawfare and psyops

Their strategy is sophisticated, but their goal is simple: take down any nation or institution that refuses to bend. Antigua is their next target.

II. EPSTEIN, JUMBY BAY, AND THE BLUEPRINT FOR INFILTRATION

Jeffrey Epstein was not a lone monster—he was a gatekeeper , embedded in a transnational blackmail network using offshore islands as intelligence hubs .

was not a lone monster—he was a , embedded in a using offshore islands as . Jumby Bay , nestled just off Antigua, has become a haven for anonymous trusts, shell companies, and hidden Mega Group real estate holdings.

, nestled just off Antigua, has become a haven for anonymous trusts, shell companies, and hidden Mega Group real estate holdings. These estates operate as safehouses for: Laundered capital Surveillance staging grounds Intelligence handoffs Weaponized litigation coordination zones



Jumby Bay isn’t tourism—it’s cover.

III. TARGET: ANTIGUA’S FINANCIAL FREEDOM

At the heart of this operation is the deliberate destruction of independent Caribbean finance.

Enter Brian Stuart-Young, CEO of Global Bank of Commerce—a man too principled to compromise, and too experienced to manipulate.

So they sent the wrecking crew:

Jack Stroll , a Canadian fraud convict with deep ties to online gambling crimes

, a Canadian fraud convict with deep ties to online gambling crimes Giselle Isaac , a UPP political operative tied to foreign legal campaigns

, a UPP political operative tied to foreign legal campaigns Martin De Luca, partner at Boies Schiller Flexner, acting as Mega Group enforcer

What followed?

A fake $10 million debt lawsuit

Coordinated media shaming via public billboards

Leaked emails and sub judice violations

Character assassination campaigns using Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s own quotes

This isn’t litigation. This is foreign regime change by lawsuit.

IV. WHO IS THE MEGA GROUP?

The Mega Group is not a theory—it’s a network of billionaires, lawyers, and media magnates. Key members and associates include:

Les Wexner – Epstein’s patron, founder of L Brands

– Epstein’s patron, founder of L Brands Edgar & Charles Bronfman – Liquor barons turned intelligence financiers (NXIVM)

– Liquor barons turned intelligence financiers (NXIVM) David Geffen, Steven Spielberg, Ron Burkle, Barry Diller – The “Velvet Mafia” of media and Hollywood

– The “Velvet Mafia” of media and Hollywood Martin De Luca – Legal hitman and digital suppression specialist at Boies Schiller

They control:

CBS Interactive

LimeWire / LimeWire NFT

Media Defender

Numerous Caribbean real estate trusts

Front-facing NGOs acting as “democracy” tools

Their method?

Buy, sue, blackmail, erase.

V. SHOCKYA’S EXPOSÉ ON MARTIN DE LUCA: UNCHALLENGED, UNDENIABLE

Shockya named Martin De Luca and David Boies as a central figures in the LimeWire litigation matrix—tied to Media Defender, a software platform created to spread, trace, and control 67,200 known child pornography and exploitation titles through peer-to-peer (P2P) networks.

Facts:

No legal threat ever sent to Shockya

No takedown notices in 14 years

No lawsuit from Boies Schiller

No denial from De Luca or his partners

Because defending it would trigger discovery. And discovery would expose their entire infrastructure of digital abuse and reputational blackmail.

VI. JUMBY BAY & THE WAR ON ANTIGUA

Real estate on Jumby Bay is not about luxury—it’s about jurisdictional immunity.

Trusts registered in Switzerland, Delaware, BVI, and Dubai use these islands to shield:

Financial flows from known trafficking operations

Compromised NGO funds

Off-ledger political lobbying payments

Secret crypto mining operations

The seizure of the Alpha Nero superyacht by Antigua triggered the Mega Group’s retaliation protocol:

Boies Schiller quietly engages SDNY courts

Stroll launches a civil debt case in Antigua

A defamatory billboard appears overnight

The Prime Minister himself becomes a political target

VII. THE BILLBOARD: DEFAMATION AS A WEAPON

Location: Highway in Antigua

Sponsor: Unknown (foreign-funded)

Message: “Stuart-Young owes millions”

Timing: Active litigation ongoing in the High Court

Crimes committed:

Sub judice violation

Criminal defamation

Election interference via subliminal red-branding of ABLP

Psychological warfare against a national diplomat

This wasn’t marketing.

This was a covert operation with PR optics designed to undermine trust in government, confuse the public, and destroy due process.

VIII. WHY I, ALKIVIADES DAVID, AM PAYING THE “DEBT”

Because this isn’t about debt.

It’s about silencing those who won’t kneel.

I am personally covering the weaponized “debt” falsely assigned to Brian Stuart-Young—not because it’s real, but because the syndicate wants to jail an innocent man to scare the rest of us into silence.

“They don’t want repayment—they want obedience.

They don’t want justice—they want the erasure of anyone who speaks the truth.”

IX. DEMANDS TO THE COURT AND THE WORLD

Filed in the High Court of Antigua and Barbuda, this affidavit demands:

Suspension of all enforcement against Brian Stuart-Young

Criminal investigation into: Jack Stroll (fraud, entrapment) Giselle Isaac (political collusion, foreign agent activity) Boies Schiller Flexner (syndicate lawfare under RICO)

Public inquiry into property, trusts, and shell firms based at Jumby Bay

Caribbean-wide review of child trafficking safe havens tied to Epstein’s network

X. CONCLUSION: THE CARIBBEAN IS THE NEW FRONT LINE

This isn’t about Antigua alone.

This is about what happens when sovereign nations say no to syndicate rule.

From Little St. James to Jumby Bay…

From LimeWire’s 67,200 child porn files to the courtroom ambush of Brian Stuart-Young…

This is the Mega Group’s legacy—and we are calling it by name.

Filed by:

Alkiviades David (Pro Se)

SwissX Investigations

High Court of Antigua and Barbuda

Distributed by Shockya News Network