He wasn’t born to fight for justice. He was built to protect rapists, murderers, and traffickers—and now, under the law, he is personally liable.

WHO IS MARTIN DE LUCA?

A former SDNY prosecutor.

A rising star in international investigations.

And now—a fully exposed accomplice in the most sophisticated criminal cartel ever to operate behind a law firm.

Martin De Luca isn’t a lawyer.

He is the paper shield for predators.

He filed a fake federal case against Prime Minister Gaston Browne to derail exposure of Sean “Diddy” Combs and the rape of Ashley Parham .

He helped bury Jack Palladino , the murdered investigator who held the keys to Boies’ blackmail machine.

He covered for Boies Schiller while the firm sat atop 67,200 files of child sexual abuse content distributed through LimeWire—a platform protected and monetized by CBS Interactive while Boies sat on the Viacom board.

THE LAW HAS A NAME FOR THIS: RACKETEERING.

And the United States Supreme Court has made it clear:

H.J. Inc. v. Northwestern Bell Telephone Co., 492 U.S. 229 (1989):

“Partners in a criminal enterprise may be held jointly and severally liable under RICO for the acts committed within the scope of the enterprise.”

In other words:

Every Boies Schiller partner—De Luca included—is PERSONALLY LIABLE for the crimes of the firm.

It doesn’t matter who filed what.

It doesn’t matter if you “didn’t know.”

If you benefited, signed on, or stood silent while rape victims were buried and child abuse was monetized—you are on the hook.

DECONSTRUCTING DE LUCA

This is the man who:

Weaponized the U.S. court system to protect Epstein, Weinstein, and Diddy

Obstructed a RICO case tied to international trafficking, rape, and murder

Filed on behalf of a fake plaintiff to harass a sitting head of state

Supported the laundering of CSAM through blockchain NFT sales

Acted as a human firewall for the darkest media crimes in modern legal history

He doesn’t work for justice.

He works for Boies, Allred, Bronfman, Pellicano, and Freeh—a circle of predators and enablers whose crimes are now being exposed in full view.

PSYCHOGRAPHY OF A MAN WITHOUT A SOUL

Martin De Luca’s career is not built on justice.

It is built on reputation laundering for rapists and paper armor for monsters.

He is not misled.

He is not misused.

He is manufactured evil—the type that files a 90-page brief to justify the rape of a teenager or the silencing of a Prime Minister.

THE WALLS ARE CLOSING IN

Thanks to the Supreme Court, there is no legal escape hatch for De Luca or his partners:

Civil RICO filings are inbound

Criminal referrals are being prepared

International extradition is on the table

And the victims are ready to speak

FINAL VERDICT

“When Martin DeLuca is arrested, he won’t be remembered as a lawyer.

He’ll be remembered as the silence that got swallowed by the truth.”

— Shockya Investigations

And when he goes down, Boies, Allred, Bronfman, and every one of their protectors fall with him.

The era of immunity is over.