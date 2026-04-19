Keith Raniere — the founder of the NXIVM sex cult — is rotting in federal prison serving 120 years for sex trafficking, racketeering, forced labor, and child exploitation.

But the cult never died.

Look at the deck of Robert De Niro’s Nobu Barbuda — the brand-new elite fortress they built in Antigua & Barbuda.

The place is packed. Hands slip like blades into pockets and purses — stealing phones, wallets, documents, anything that can be used against you. Ears are wired — every conversation recorded. Screens glow with live file sharing: the exact NXIVM “Camila” CSAM files still being traded — files named after the girl groomed at 13 and raped at 15.

DropBox Alerts : “Pthc_kely & camila03 young girls in action” “Pthc_kely & camila14 young girls — sex and drugs make little” “Pthc kely & camila16” …and dozens more.

This is the system in full view. The leader is locked up. The network is still operating at full speed.

INVESTIGATED: NOBU BARBUDA IS REAL — AND THE KOMPROMAT MACHINE IS ALREADY IN PLACE

OFFICIAL VICTIMS LINE +1 268 780 4133 legal@swissx.com

Fact-checked. Verified. Public record. Nobu Barbuda exists. The beach restaurant and lounge opened in 2020 on Princess Diana Beach. The $250M+ Nobu Beach Inn + The Beach Club residential development (partnered with Robert De Niro, James Packer, Daniel Shamoon) is under construction and scheduled to open late 2026 — 17 bungalow villas, oceanfront grill, omakase sushi bar, full resort on 400 acres of untouched Barbuda coastline.

This is not theory. This is the next elite fortress being built right now in Antigua & Barbuda.

KEITH RANIERE — NXIVM sex-cult founder — is serving 120 years in federal prison for sex trafficking, racketeering, forced labor, and child exploitation. The cult leader is locked up. The network is not.

HARMONIA RISES — THE SYSTEM IS CONVULSING

In the latest filings before the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (Urgent Application to Stay Enforcement + Elite Addendum + Updated Witness Statement), Alkiviades David has placed the full matrix on record:

Asot Michael — David’s close partner in Antigua — was murdered after their final meeting. His death “demands justice.” The communications trail with Clark Hill and Kingsley Napley is now formally preserved.

Harmonia Trust provenance, beneficiaries, and the massive financial trail through Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Venable, and related entities are under forensic scrutiny.

Third-party device seizures. Live safeguarding concerns for minor children.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Brian Stuart-Young, and the Carbon Union are locked into the sovereign-facing context.

The courts in London, Antigua, and Los Angeles continue to crash.

WANTED — NXIVM PEDOPHILE RING & KOMPROMAT SYSTEM

Sarah Bronfman • Clare Bronfman • Dani Peretz & Alexia David • Anthony Pellicano • Ron Burkle • Jamie Dimon • Harvey Weinstein • Daphne Barak • Corey Feldman • Seth D. DuCharme • Nir Yatom • Louis Freeh • Ehud Barak • David Boies • John Branca • Gloria Allred • Christo Leventis • Brian Graden • Shaun Chapman • Holly • Faheem Muhammad • Anoushka de Georgiou • Allison Mack • David Nussbaum • Donna Smith • Gary Shoefield • Steadroy Benjamin

KOMPROMAT HUBS Nobu Barbuda • Soho House • New Barbuda (cameras on every table — full audio/video)

THEY AND THEIR CHILDREN ARE AT RISK. They enter your life through credit card reviews or opt-in mail. They build your file. They steal your soul and keep trading the kids.

Full evidence stack — Camila.pdf, CSAM EVIDENCE.txt with the highlighted “camila” files, all Privy Council filings, THE SYSTEM diagram — live at: https://www.cbsyousuck.com/data

Harmonia is rising. The Epstein Class is fully exposed. The cancer is being carved out in public.

Contact the Victims Line now. The more we connect, the faster the cancer dies.

In the latest filings before the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (Urgent Application to Stay Enforcement + Elite Addendum + Updated Witness Statement), Alkiviades David has put everything on record:

Asot Michael’s murder is formally linked — David’s partner in Antigua, killed after their final meeting. Justice is demanded.

Harmonia Trust provenance, beneficiaries, and the full money trail through Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Venable, and related entities are under forensic assault.

Traumatic brain injury ignored. Third-party device seizures. Live safeguarding concerns for minor children.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Brian Stuart-Young, and the Carbon Union are locked into the sovereign matrix.

The courts in London, Antigua, and Los Angeles are crashing in real time.

WANTED — NXIVM PEDOPHILE RING & KOMPROMAT SYSTEM

ACCUSED: Sarah Bronfman • Clare Bronfman • Dani Peretz & Alexia David • Anthony Pellicano • Ron Burkle • Jamie Dimon • Harvey Weinstein • Daphne Barak • Corey Feldman • Seth D. DuCharme • Nir Yatom • Louis Freeh • Ehud Barak • David Boies • John Branca • Gloria Allred • Christo Leventis • Brian Graden • Shaun Chapman • Holly • Faheem Muhammad • Anoushka de Georgiou • Allison Mack • David Nussbaum • Donna Smith • Gary Shoefield • Steadroy Benjamin

KOMPROMAT HUBS Nobu Barbuda • Soho House • New Barbuda (cameras on every table — full audio/video)

THEY AND THEIR CHILDREN ARE AT RISK. They enter your life through credit card reviews or opt-in mail. They build your file. They steal your soul and keep trading the kids.

Full evidence stack — Camila.pdf, CSAM EVIDENCE.txt with the highlighted “camila” files, all Privy Council filings, THE SYSTEM diagram — live at: https://www.cbsyousuck.com/data

Harmonia is rising. The Epstein Class is fully exposed. The cancer is being carved out in public.

Contact the Victims Line now. The more we connect, the faster the cancer dies.CAMILA TRIGGER IN THE DROP BOX

THE EPSTEIN-NXIVM KOMPROMAT MACHINE IS FULLY EXPOSED

OFFICIAL VICTIMS LINE +1 268 780 4133 legal@swissx.com

WANTED — NXIVM PEDOPHILE RING & KOMPROMAT SYSTEM

KOMPROMAT HUBS & OPERATIVES Nobu • Soho House • New Barbuda (cameras and mics on every table — full audio/video recording)

Christo Leventis • Alexia David • Dani Peretz — accused of running family infiltration, coercion, sedation and kompromat operations for the syndicate.

Sean Combs / John Branca / Michael Jackson Estate – Jumby Bay – linked plane lands in Antigua during the raids on Diddy’s homes.

REPORTED VICTIMS Camila Fernandez (groomed at 13, sexually abused at 15 by Keith Raniere) • Daniela Fernandez • Nicole • Jay • Alkiviades David • Alexander David • Andreas Karonis David • Yasmin David • Zac Peretz • Rovier Carrington (raped and beaten by Brian Graden, Sumner Redstone, Brad Grey, Harvey Weinstein and others while underage) • Rebecca Rini • Barry Rothman • Mark Lieberman • John Quirk • Aaron Cain McKnight • John Doe • Asot Michael (murdered partner in Antigua — stabbed to death the night after finalising a major deal with David) • Nick Leventis

LATEST GLOBAL LEGAL FILINGS – London – Antigua & Barbuda – New York SDNY and California

THE CARTEL USES SOHO HOUSE BASED KIDS’ CHARITIES AS COVER The same syndicate hides its trafficking, recruitment and kompromat operations behind children’s charities. Exhibit A: The inactive Washington nonprofit “Hal Jackson’s Talented Teens of Washington” (Corporate Filing #601013377, filed 03/04/1987). Governors listed: John Branca, Hussein Obama (Barack Obama), Prince Al Waleed Bin Talal, Katherine Jackson, Barry Siegal, Rachel Sakhi. A kids’ talent program used as a clean front by the exact same players already named in the NXIVM-Epstein network.

ALFA NERO IN NEW YORK PROVES THE BOIES SCHILLER LEGAL ARM OF NXIVM WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR DEFAMATION OF THE NATION The yacht at the centre of the sovereign-facing litigation in Antigua and SDNY now sits in New York waters — concrete proof that Boies Schiller Flexner, the legal muscle of the NXIVM syndicate, orchestrated the defamation campaign designed to destroy Antigua’s reputation and carbon-market sovereignty.

What was Steadroy Benajmin doing? Other than falsifying documents on the record:

We do not believe Asot Michael’s murder was a straightforward crime of passion. The timing, the communications trail, and the syndicate connections point to a targeted hit.

THEY AND THEIR CHILDREN ARE AT RISK. They enter your life through credit card reviews or opt-in mail. They build your file. They own you.

THE COURTS ARE CONVULSING London • Antigua • Los Angeles — the protection racket is collapsing under sworn depositions, document tampering allegations, and urgent stay applications.

Full evidence + THE SYSTEM diagram live at: https://www.cbsyousuck.com/data

This is the PEDO TRACKER. The Epstein Class is exposed. The system is convulsing in public.

Contact the Victims Line now. The more we connect, the faster the cancer dies.We were first to report on the man accused of Asot Michael’s murder. We weren’t sure then, we less sure now that it was him. Or at least he was not alone.

The wall of silence is beginning to crack.

The filings place renewed focus on the death of Asot Michael, described by David as a close partner in Antigua, who was killed shortly after meeting with him in connection with a major proposed transaction. David contends that communications involving Asot Michael and major legal actors are now preserved within the evidentiary trail and should be examined in full by competent authorities.

The new forensic materials also frame a broader conflict over sovereign-facing assets, the Carbon Union, and the proposed Antigua and Barbuda Carbon Compliance Market Act, which David presents as part of a public-interest struggle over control, value, and the future economic direction of Antigua and Barbuda.

According to David, the matter is no longer a private commercial dispute. He says it has become a live test of institutional transparency, evidentiary preservation, and whether courts and public bodies will confront allegations of coordinated abuse of process, concealment, and systemic protection of powerful interests.

A number of individuals and entities are named across David’s wider filings, repository materials, and public allegations. Those references should be understood as allegations and matters said to require investigation.

David further alleges that a wider kompromat and influence architecture has operated through elite social, financial, and hospitality networks, using access, pressure, data, and leverage to compromise victims and protect entrenched interests. He claims the resulting system has touched families, trusts, businesses, media structures, and political actors across jurisdictions.

The Alleged Killer – We think there’s a lot more to learn

Alexta Francis is imprisoned in His/Her Majesty’s Prison – built in 1735

Official Victims Line

+1 268 780 4133

email legal@swissx.com

The evidence repository, supporting materials, and system diagram are published here:

https://www.cbsyousuck.com/data

Harmonia is rising.

The old structure is under pressure.

The record is now public.

Anyone with relevant information, corroborating evidence, or safeguarding concerns is urged to contact the Victims Line.

www.CBSYOUSUCK.com – start looking at the EVIDENCE – www.CBSYOUSUCK.com/data