LONDON, 23 April 2026 — Alkiviades David has today formally filed Exhibit AF — the Defendant’s Supplemental Summary of Evidence and Urgent Child Safety Alert — in the High Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division (Claim No. KB-2025-001991).

ANTIGUA, 23 April 2026 — Alkiviades David has formally names James Packer in the expanding criminal intelligence dossier submitted to CID Antigua, linking them to the Nobu Barbuda luxury hospitality network now under scrutiny in the murder investigation of Asot Michael.

EXHIBIT AF OFFICIALLY FILED Alki David Places NXIVM / NOBU BARBUDA KOMPROMAT SYSTEM on Record in Claim KB-2025-001991

The 5-page exhibit, filed in compliance with Senior Master Cook’s Order and CPR 32.8, is now part of the official court record in opposition to the Claimant’s applications for a Third Party Debt Order and Charging Order.

Key elements now on the court file:

Full Evidence Index with every original file name preserved (including Scotland Yard memo, Dallas PD homicide alert, NXIVM_Tracker_Name_Ledger.xlsx, Camila archive at www.CBSYOUSUCK.com/dataexposing cartel details.

The NXIVM Continuation System — Alpha Nero ? Nobu Barbuda as the new luxury kompromat hub.

Nobu Barbuda explicitly identified as the replacement operational structure involving JP Morgan / Soho House links, Nick Leventis (48), Christo Leventis / Alexia Peretz crossover, and Diddy / Proto aircraft activity in Antigua.

Urgent Child Safety Alert — hardcore abuse and child-trafficking risks connected to the Nobu network; David states his own children are exposed.

Trail of suspicious deaths including Asot Michael (Antigua), Aaron “Cain” McKnight (Dallas), and attorneys Mark Lieberman, John Quirk, Rebecca Rini and Barry Rothman.

Compromised legal corridor — “Lawyers to NXIVM”.

Named NXIVM plants including Mahim Khan, Elizabeth Taylor, Lauren Reeves, Chasity Jones, Rita Nichols, Anoushka de Georgiou, David Nussbaum, Gary “Nuzzy” Shoefield and Donna Smith.

Media Cartel Wall (Viacom / UMG / Warner / Comcast).

Disability weaponised “again and again”.

Antigua Claim ANUHCV2025/0149 — defendants in default, matter hanging after apparent recusal of Justice Williams.

David alleges that Nobu Barbuda (and its Malibu counterpart) functions as the rebranded operational hub of a continuing NXIVM kompromat system — replacing the earlier Alpha Nero structure in Antigua. The luxury venues are described as sophisticated honeytraps using glamour, surveillance, and elite access for compromise, blackmail, and control.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is cited for deep operational involvement through Proto plane activity in Antigua and integration into the Nobu network.

James Packer and Robert De Niro are now explicitly named within the high-profile orbit surrounding Nobu’s activities in the region.

The dossier also raises urgent child safeguarding concerns involving Nick Leventis (48) and the Leventis/Peretz network, warning that David’s own children are at direct risk.

HARMONIA — the Jewel of Antigua, built as a sanctuary for the oppressed and abused — stands at the centre of the struggle. David describes the alleged campaign against HARMONIA and the murder of Asot Michael (his friend and business associate) as part of a wider effort to capture and neutralise the project.

Gaston Browne & Asot Michael – Both Victims of the Nobu – Alpha Nero NXIVM Cartel

The financial backbone of the original NXIVM operation is laid bare: tens of millions in proceeds from CBSi, LimeWire, and DropBox allegedly funnelled directly to Keith Raniere for Camila uploads. The full archive is now publicly available at the CBS-owned repository: www.CBSYOUSUCK.com/data

Supporting visual evidence includes public social media posts showing Nobu properties overlaid with surveillance and kompromat themes.

David has asked CID Antigua to:

Expand the Asot Michael murder investigation

Open an immediate child safeguarding review

Preserve all evidence with original file names

Take a formal recorded statement from him

The dossier is now on record with CID (cidpd@ab.gov.ag). Full evidence index, Scotland Yard memorandum, Dallas PD homicide alert, and all original files are attached.

Shockya is publishing this story simultaneously with the CID filing.

Justice for Asot Michael. Protection for the vulnerable. Or another burial beneath power and five-star glamour.

Full dossier and primary documents available via legal@swissx.com. www.CBSYOUSUCK.com/data — Camila Archive

A single Instagram post recently hit a nerve: high-profile figures posing in front of a beach sign reading “NXIVM” above “NOBU BEACH INN — COMING SOON.” In days it racked up 23,091 views, reached 11,680 accounts, and sparked 205 interactions. The public instantly understood the message. The quiet part was said out loud.

The CID registration story centers on David’s claim that the murder of Asot Michael, the struggle over HARMONIA, and a wider network of legal, media, hospitality, and coercive influence should be examined together rather than in isolation. His filing asks for four immediate steps: expand the investigation, preserve evidence, take statements, and open a safeguarding review. The public-interest core, as presented in the dossier, is simple: protect the vulnerable, secure the record, and follow the evidence wherever it leads.

Alkiviades David has now submitted a major dossier to CID Antigua demanding expansion of the Asot Michael murder investigation. New Scotland Yard evidence reveals a network of prominent lawyers from major firms colluding around the exact time of Asot’s death to pressure him and silence exposure of the cartel.

At the centre of David’s allegations is a continuing NXIVM operation that has allegedly rebranded into the Nobu Barbuda luxury hospitality network — with Sean “Diddy” Combs deeply involved. The system is described as a sophisticated kompromat machine: glamour as bait, surveillance as control, and blackmail as currency. New Nobu Malibu images circulating online only intensify the picture — luxury suites, in-room “rituals,” and wellness setups now viewed through the lens of hidden cameras and compromise.

David points to a pattern of suspicious deaths — Asot Michael (Antigua), Aaron “Cain” McKnight (Dallas), and four of his attorneys (Mark Lieberman, John Quirk, Rebecca Rini, Barry Rothman) — many with links to Diddy’s Dallas circle.

He also raises urgent child safeguarding concerns involving Nick Leventis and the Leventis/Peretz network, warning that his own children are at risk. Nick himself was trafficked into the Leventis family from a baby and sexually abused by his adopted mother Gilly Leventis.

The financial backbone? Tens of millions in proceeds from CBSi, LimeWire and DropBox allegedly funnelled to Keith Raniere specifically for Camila uploads — now fully public at the CBS-owned repository: www.CBSYOUSUCK.com/data.

This is not just a murder case. It is a fight over Antigua’s soul: Will HARMONIA remain a beacon of liberation, or will it be captured by the same kompromat machinery hiding behind Nobu’s five-star façade?

The choice is clear: Justice for Asot Michael. Protection for the vulnerable. Or one more burial beneath power and glamour.

Shockya will continue publishing the primary documents and evidence.

CBSYOUSUCK.com — the dossier is filed. The record is preserved. The investigation must expand.