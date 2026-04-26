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London High Court Senior Master Jeremy David Cook in Child Pornography Crosshairs In Murder Case Of Asot Michael – King’s Bench Division

ByAlki David

Apr 26, 2026

London High Court Senior Master Jeremy David Cook in Legal Crosshairs – King’s Bench Division

Explosive Recusal Demand Over Industrial-Scale Child Abuse, Murder & Perversion of Justice

LONDON — Senior Master Jeremy David Cook of the King’s Bench Division of the High Court is now firmly in the crosshairs.

Disabled litigant Alkiviades David has filed a devastating formal escalation in case KB-2025-001991 / CA-2025-002562, demanding that Senior Master Cook immediately recuse himself or be removed from the file.

The allegations at the heart of the case are horrific: industrial-scale child abuse, systematic distribution of child pornography, the murder of David’s partner Asot Michael, disability abuses, and perversion of justice.

David states without hesitation:

“Senior Master Cook must either immediately recuse himself or the Court must transparently reassign this file to a competent, impartial judge. This matter cannot continue to drift.”

As a litigant in person with traumatic brain injury, David condemns the current setup:

“The same Cook-managed process continues under the guise of ‘assistance.’ This creates a clear appearance of bias and destroys any confidence in fairness.”

He accuses the King’s Bench Division of ignoring the 13 red lights, which explicitly include:

  • CHILD ABUSE
  • INDUSTRIAL SCALE DISTRIBUTION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
  • MURDER OF ASOT MICHAEL
  • DISABILITY ABUSES
  • Record destruction, preservation failures, witness safety threats, and cross-jurisdictional irregularities.

Immediate demands to the King’s Bench Division:

  1. Senior Master Jeremy David Cook recuses immediately or the recusal application is listed today before an independent judge.
  2. The file is reassigned to a professional case manager who understands TBI and disability law.
  3. Full preservation order on all evidence: court records, emails, WhatsApp exports, CMS logs, police materials, metadata, devices and medical records.

“Every person has the right to a fair hearing. That right is not optional — especially not when industrial-scale child abuse and murder are involved.”

David warns that continued delay or protection of Senior Master Cook will trigger immediate appellate, regulatory, and public consequences.

The King’s Bench Division must act.

Judge Cook Must Go.

The public is watching.

Alkiviades David SwissX Legal

By Alki David

Alki David — Publisher, Media Architect, SIN Network Creator - live, direct-to-public communication, media infrastructure, accountability journalism, and independent distribution. Born in Lagos, Nigeria; educated in the United Kingdom and Switzerland; attended the Royal College of Art. Early internet broadcaster — participated in real-time public coverage during the 1997 Mars landing era using experimental online transmission from Beverly Hills. Founder of FilmOn, one of the earliest global internet television networks offering live and on-demand broadcasting outside legacy gatekeepers. Publisher of SHOCKYA — reporting since 2010 on systemic corruption inside the entertainment business and its expansion into law, finance, and regulation. Creator of the SIN Network (ShockYA Integrated Network), a federated media and civic-information infrastructure spanning investigative journalism, live TV, documentary, and court-record reporting. Lived and worked for over 40 years inside global media hubs including Malibu, Beverly Hills, London, Hong Kong and Gstaad. Early encounter with Julian Assange during the first Hologram USA operations proved a formative turning point — exposing the realities of lawfare, information suppression, and concentrated media power. Principal complainant and driving force behind what court filings describe as the largest consolidated media–legal accountability action on record, now before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. Relocated to Antigua & Barbuda and entered sustained legal, civic, and informational confrontation over media power, safeguarding, and accountability at Commonwealth scale.