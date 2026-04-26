London High Court Senior Master Jeremy David Cook in Child Pornography Crosshairs In Murder Case Of Asot Michael – King’s Bench Division

London High Court Senior Master Jeremy David Cook in Legal Crosshairs – King’s Bench Division

Explosive Recusal Demand Over Industrial-Scale Child Abuse, Murder & Perversion of Justice

LONDON — Senior Master Jeremy David Cook of the King’s Bench Division of the High Court is now firmly in the crosshairs.

Disabled litigant Alkiviades David has filed a devastating formal escalation in case KB-2025-001991 / CA-2025-002562, demanding that Senior Master Cook immediately recuse himself or be removed from the file.

The allegations at the heart of the case are horrific: industrial-scale child abuse, systematic distribution of child pornography, the murder of David’s partner Asot Michael, disability abuses, and perversion of justice.

David states without hesitation:

“Senior Master Cook must either immediately recuse himself or the Court must transparently reassign this file to a competent, impartial judge. This matter cannot continue to drift.”

As a litigant in person with traumatic brain injury, David condemns the current setup:

“The same Cook-managed process continues under the guise of ‘assistance.’ This creates a clear appearance of bias and destroys any confidence in fairness.”

He accuses the King’s Bench Division of ignoring the 13 red lights, which explicitly include:

CHILD ABUSE

INDUSTRIAL SCALE DISTRIBUTION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

MURDER OF ASOT MICHAEL

DISABILITY ABUSES

Record destruction, preservation failures, witness safety threats, and cross-jurisdictional irregularities.

Immediate demands to the King’s Bench Division:

Senior Master Jeremy David Cook recuses immediately or the recusal application is listed today before an independent judge. The file is reassigned to a professional case manager who understands TBI and disability law. Full preservation order on all evidence: court records, emails, WhatsApp exports, CMS logs, police materials, metadata, devices and medical records.

“Every person has the right to a fair hearing. That right is not optional — especially not when industrial-scale child abuse and murder are involved.”

David warns that continued delay or protection of Senior Master Cook will trigger immediate appellate, regulatory, and public consequences.

The King’s Bench Division must act.

Judge Cook Must Go.

The public is watching.

Alkiviades David SwissX Legal