High Court Judge Senior Master Sir Jeremy Cook Embroiled In NXIVM Coverup

LONDON / ANTIGUA, 28 April 2026 — While Senior Master Jeremy David Cook busies himself with procedural housekeeping and CE-File mysteries in claim KB-2025-001991, the real scandal is what he has apparently allowed to fester unchecked: the documented overlap between elite networks, NXIVM-style kompromat operations, and the horrific exploitation symbolised by “Camila” — the Mexican girl who was just 15 when NXIVM leader Keith Raniere began his documented abuse.

ANTIGUA, April 2026 — Hollywood star Robert De Niro and billionaire James Packer have been named in an official criminal intelligence dossier submitted to Antigua’s CID, linking their Nobu Barbuda project to the murder investigation of former MP Asot Michael.

The evidence was formally placed on the UK High Court record (KB-2025-001991) by litigant in person Alki David in Exhibit AF, including child safety alerts tied to the Nobu network.

Asot Michael was found stabbed to death in November 2024. The investigation remains active.

In Exhibit AF, formally filed in compliance with Cook’s own order and CPR 32.8, Alki David placed on the official court record urgent evidence linking Nobu Barbuda’s luxury hospitality scene (and its associated players) to the expanding murder investigation of Asot Michael in Antigua — complete with child safety alerts and references to NXIVM-style blackmail and trafficking systems. Yet instead of decisive judicial action to protect the record and the vulnerable, the litigant in person reports invisible files, missing portals, and procedural paralysis.

One is left to wonder: how does a Senior Master in the King’s Bench Division allow this particular powder keg to keep ticking?

The Camila Precedent — Ignored at Everyone’s Peril

For those who followed the NXIVM trials, “Camila” is not an abstract footnote. She met Raniere at 13. Sex began at 15. Nude photographs were taken while she was still a child. The evidence that eventually surfaced — texts demanding absolute obedience, recruitment of more underage victims, and the preserved child pornography — helped dismantle one of the most depraved cults in modern history.

David’s filing doesn’t allege Cook is personally running a sex cult. It does, however, scream that the court, under his stewardship, has allowed high-stakes evidence touching on exactly these themes — elite kompromat, child-safety red flags, and cross-jurisdictional networks — to sit in a semi-invisible limbo while enforcement proceedings against a disabled litigant in person roll forward.

While Cook’s registry apparently struggles to make case files visible to the very party before him, the NXIVM echoes in the Nobu/Barbuda dossier were permitted to “explode” into the public domain without the court appearing to grasp the urgency. Child safety alerts filed in a High Court claim should not require a disabled litigant to chase audit trails and beg for basic visibility.

The Optics Are Brutal

A Senior Master already on notice of a litigant’s Traumatic Brain Injury and reasonable-adjustment needs.

of a litigant’s Traumatic Brain Injury and reasonable-adjustment needs. Evidence touching on modern slavery, child sexual exploitation, and murder-adjacent networks formally before the court.

Yet the visible case file reads “No records were found.”

Master Cook may wish to hide behind “this is just case management,” but the public sees something closer to judicial sleepwalking while serious safeguarding issues smoulder. The same court system that lectures the world on transparency and human rights is reduced to asking a litigant in Antigua whether the internal file even exists.

This is not robust case management. This is the curious case of a Senior Master presiding over an evidentiary slow-motion train wreck involving precisely the kind of predatory networks the justice system claims to abhor.

David’s latest letter puts it plainly: a disabled litigant in person must be able to see the record of his own case before procedural swords fall. Especially when that record now includes filed material on NXIVM-adjacent operations and the living nightmare endured by victims like Camila.

Senior Master Cook has a choice: restore full, transparent access and confront the evidence on the file — or let the perception harden that the King’s Bench Division would rather disappear inconvenient files than deal with inconvenient truths.

The public, the press, and no doubt the Antigua authorities investigating the Asot Michael murder, are watching.

Article based on court filings in KB-2025-001991, Exhibit AF, and publicly reported NXIVM proceedings.