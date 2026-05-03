The Mandelson–Ellison Question: Who Controls the Middleware Behind the Royal Courts of Justice E-File System?

CBSYOUSUCK.com, Ellison’s Invisible Layer, Davos-Class Power, Antigua, NXIVM, Epstein, and the Disappearing Record

By Alkiviades David | Shockya

This did not start in London.

It did not start with CE-File.

It did not start with a “technical glitch.”

It started over 15 years ago, in my battle with CBS Interactive, CNET, Download.com, LimeWire, and MediaDefender — preserved at CBSYOUSUCK.com

That archive is now inside the King’s Bench.

The question is no longer whether the evidence exists.

The question is whether the Court is being allowed to see it.

U.S. courts already recognized key parts of the evidence lane. Judge Kimba Wood found LimeWire liable for inducement at scale. Judge Dale Fischer allowed the CBS/CNET inducement claim to proceed in Alki David Vs CBSi / Download.com and called it “not a particularly close” case.

CNET’s own Tunebite material shows DRM-circumvention discussion while acknowledging legal risk. Mike Mozart described the CBS/CNET/Download.com distribution layer around LimeWire, Kazaa, Morpheus, BitTorrent and Vuze.

May 18: The N244 Moment

On May 18, the N244 application changes the record.

From that point forward, the King’s Bench is on formal notice that this is not just an enforcement dispute — it is a record-integrity, preservation, disability-access, and procedural-fairness crisis.

The Court is now asked to confront one simple question:

Was enforcement allowed to proceed on a complete record, or on a curated file where key evidence lanes were missing, hidden, or inaccessible?That is the Trojan Horse.

Not one file.

Not one company.

An ecosystem.

The old world was media distribution:

CBS.

CNET.

Download.com.

LimeWire.

MediaDefender.

The new world is court-record infrastructure:

CE-File.

E-Filing middleware.

Databases.

Permissions.

Routing rules.

Audit logs.

That is the continuity problem.

CBS was the media layer. Oracle-style infrastructure is the database layer. CE-File is the record layer.

Now those layers collide.

Larry Ellison is no longer peripheral. Through database infrastructure and modern media consolidation around Paramount/CBS, the Ellison question becomes unavoidable. Peter Mandelson represents the political-access layer. Davos and Bilderberg represent the status-network layer. My uncle George David’s proximity to Coca-Cola finance, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and the same elite capital culture shows how close these rooms really are.

This is not proof that every person in those rooms committed wrongdoing.

It is proof that society is governed by overlapping networks of access.

Media.

Money.

Middleware.

Courts.

Politics.

Prestige.

And when those networks touch court infrastructure, society is at risk.

Because a missing file can look like a glitch.

A restricted account can look like user error.

A hidden document state can look like administration.

But inside a court system, those events can function like a veto over evidence.

That is where NXIVM, CAMILA, Epstein, Dropbox, Antigua, and Alpha Nero matter.

NXIVM shows elite funding, coercive control, victims, lawyers, intimidation, and contested digital evidence.

Epstein shows offshore structures, elite access, trafficking allegations, legal shielding, islands, finance, and evidence trails that fracture or vanish.

Antigua is the jurisdictional doorway: defaults, contempt filings, bench-warrant filings, preservation demands, and record-integrity filings.

Alpha Nero is the comparator: I do not own it, I did not create that dispute, but the same offshore lawfare weather system blows through Antigua, with David Boies and related networks still trying to manufacture pressure from nothing.

The issue is not the yacht.

The issue is the pattern.

And the UK issue is brutally simple:

Who controls the record between upload and judge?

If my filings disappeared, if evidence was filed but not visible, if records were missing, if access was restricted, then the Court cannot simply assume the visible file is the whole record.

The remedy is not panic.

The remedy is logs.

Open the CE-File audit trail.

Preserve upload logs, deletion logs, access logs, permission changes, administrator actions, service notifications, clerk-action logs, middleware/database events, payment logs, and document-state histories.

If the system is clean, the logs will clear everyone.

If it is not, the logs will expose it.

CBSYOUSUCK.com was once dismissed as a protest site.

Today, it reads like an evidence vault.

Now that vault sits inside the King’s Bench, passing through a system that determines what the Court can see.

The danger is no longer theoretical.

If the invisible layer can decide what appears in the record, then the invisible layer can decide what justice looks like.