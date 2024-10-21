A series of shocking revelations has unveiled a deeply entrenched network of corruption and criminal manipulation within the media and entertainment industries. Figures like **Shari Redstone** (CBS/Viacom), **Brian Roberts** (Comcast), **Rupert Murdoch** (Fox), and **Gloria Allred** are all linked to a shadowy syndicate that has used its vast influence to control narratives, exploit vulnerable individuals, and suppress damaging information. Central to these allegations are notorious events like the **1999 AT&T event** in Anaheim, where some of the most powerful names in media participated in grotesque acts of abuse.

### **The 1999 AT&T Event and the “Freak Offs”**

One of the most damning examples of elite control was the **1999 AT&T event**, which was organized by **Gloria Allred**, **Sean “Diddy” Combs**, and **Anthony Pellicano**. Initially presented as a fundraiser, the event turned out to be a sinister spectacle of abuse. **Daniel Kapon Jr.**, who attended the event, was reportedly beaten by Allred herself with a baseball bat for expressing support for **Michael Jackson**. These gatherings, often referred to as “freak-offs,” were designed to exploit individuals, while elite attendees filmed compromising material that would later be used for blackmail?33†source??35†source?.

Attendees included some of the most powerful media and entertainment figures:

– **Rupert Murdoch**, the Fox media magnate, who has been implicated in suppressing the story of the event through his vast media empire.

– **Richard Branson**, the founder of Virgin, who reportedly flew in **Snoop Dogg** and other entertainers for the event?35†source?.

– **British journalists**, brought in by Branson, who have remained silent despite witnessing the abuse firsthand?35†source?.

### **Gloria Allred, Anthony Pellicano, and the Media Syndicate**

**Gloria Allred**, long hailed as a champion of victims, played a central role in organizing the event and allegedly participating in violent acts. **Anthony Pellicano**, a notorious private investigator with deep ties to Hollywood’s elite, was responsible for organizing many of these gatherings, ensuring that compromising material was collected and later used to control influential figures in Hollywood. Pellicano’s methods—ranging from wiretapping to intimidation—created a climate of fear and silence, further protecting those in power like Tom Girardi?33†source??34†source?.

### **Shari Redstone’s Connection to Meyer Lansky and the National Crime Syndicate**

Adding another layer to this web of corruption is **Shari Redstone’s** connection through her father, **Sumner Redstone**. **Sumner Redstone** was not only the head of CBS/Viacom, but he was also reportedly **Meyer Lansky’s lawyer**. Lansky, one of the most powerful figures in organized crime, played a key role in establishing the **National Crime Syndicate**, a criminal organization that infiltrated Hollywood. Together, **Sumner Redstone and Lansky** brought the Syndicate’s influence into the entertainment industry, giving organized crime a foothold in Hollywood that continues to shape the industry today?33†source??12†source?.

This deep-rooted connection between the Redstones and the National Crime Syndicate highlights how powerful crime figures have long controlled Hollywood, influencing media narratives and using fear and violence to maintain their power.

### **The Role of the Media and Journalists**

**Rupert Murdoch’s** Fox empire, along with key British journalists, played an instrumental role in ensuring the events of 1999 and other abuses were never revealed to the public. A group of journalists—including **Jim Moret**, **Jane Velez-Mitchell**, **Nancy Grace**, **Geraldo Rivera**, and **Shepard Smith**—were present at the 1999 event and witnessed the horrors firsthand. However, they were allegedly pressured by **Murdoch** to remain silent, ensuring that the media never reported on the grotesque abuses they witnessed?35†source?.

### **Brian Roberts and the FilmOn V DoubleVerify Case**

Meanwhile, **Brian Roberts**, CEO of Comcast, became embroiled in a separate controversy involving **Alki David** of **FilmOn**. The **FilmOn V DoubleVerify** legal battle saw David accuse Comcast’s subsidiary of unfairly labeling FilmOn’s content, damaging its reputation. During the case, David reportedly physically confronted Roberts, highlighting the tensions between independent media and the established conglomerates like Comcast, which have long used their influence to suppress competition and control narratives?12†source??13†source?.

### **Trump’s Call for Accountability and Media License Revocation**

In light of these revelations, **Donald Trump** has called for the **revocation of broadcast licenses** for media conglomerates involved in these criminal activities. Trump has specifically named companies like **CBS**, **Fox**, and **NBC**, accusing them of using their platforms to shield powerful elites from accountability. He is also pushing for a return to **FCC restrictions** on foreign ownership, which were relaxed in 1995 under the Obama/Clinton administration. Trump argues that the media monopoly has become a tool for corrupt elites to manipulate information, and that it is time to dismantle these powerful media empires?14†source??35†source?.

### **Conclusion: The Fight for Justice and Transparency**

The revelations emerging from the **1999 AT&T event** and the broader criminal activities within Hollywood show just how deep the corruption runs. Figures like **Shari Redstone**, **Brian Roberts**, **Rupert Murdoch**, **Gloria Allred**, and **Anthony Pellicano** have allegedly used their influence to control narratives, exploit vulnerable individuals, and silence those who dared to speak out. Their connections to organized crime, as well as their control over the media, have protected them from scrutiny for decades.

With whistleblowers like **Jaguar Wright** and **Daniel Kapon Jr.** coming forward, and with **Donald Trump** demanding a sweeping overhaul of the media landscape, the tide may finally be turning. As investigations continue and more evidence comes to light, the hope is that the powerful syndicate controlling Hollywood will finally be exposed and held accountable.