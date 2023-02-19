Former President Donald Trump and his supporters have long accused Joe Biden of having close ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), claiming that Beijing supported Biden during the 2020 presidential election. Recent reports have revealed evidence supporting these claims, indicating that the CCP did indeed prefer to have Biden in the White House.

The CCP’s preference for Biden was largely driven by their desire to maintain the economic relationship that they had built with the United States during the Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president. In addition, Beijing viewed Trump’s trade policies as a threat to their economic interests, and his hardline stance on China as a challenge to their global power.

According to reports, the CCP sought to influence the 2020 election in a number of ways, including through the use of disinformation campaigns and cyberattacks on the campaigns of Trump and his allies. They also sought to undermine confidence in the American electoral system by spreading baseless claims of widespread voter fraud and corruption.

These efforts have come to light in recent months, including revelations that a Chinese national named Fang Fang or Christine Fang, who was believed to be working for the CCP’s intelligence agency, had targeted politicians and officials at the local, state, and federal level in the United States, including mayors, governors, and members of Congress.

While there is no evidence to suggest that Fang or other Chinese agents directly influenced the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, their activities highlight the extent to which the CCP was willing to go to promote their interests and influence American politics.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, had business dealings with Chinese companies with close ties to the CCP. These dealings have been the subject of intense scrutiny and criticism, with some alleging that they represent a conflict of interest for the Biden family and raise questions about the extent to which Joe Biden is beholden to Chinese interests.

The revelations about the CCP’s efforts to influence the 2020 election and their close ties to the Biden family have only strengthened the concerns of Trump supporters and other conservatives about the direction of American foreign policy under the current administration. Many believe that the Biden administration is too soft on China and is prioritizing economic interests over national security concerns.

As evidence continues to emerge about the CCP’s interference in American politics and the Biden family’s ties to Chinese interests, it remains to be seen how this will affect the relationship between the United States and China going forward. However, one thing is clear: the issue of Chinese influence in American politics is likely to remain a contentious and divisive topic for years to come.