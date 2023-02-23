Hologram Auction held at: 13740 Saticoy Ave, Panorama City, CA, 91402

Legal cannabis over-stock ganja growers and connoisseurs have teamed up with Hologram USA to host an auction of holograms of some of the most iconic American musicians in history. The man behind the event, which is being held in Panorama City, California, is Hologram USA CEO and entrepreneur, Alki David.

The businessman is once again making waves with this unique and exciting event. The auction features holograms of some of the most legendary figures in American music history, from Johnny Cash to Janis Joplin. The event has the added twist of being hosted by cannabis growers.

The auctioned is being held because the legal cannabis over-stock ganja growers and connoisseurs have amassed a collection of holograms that they are now looking to sell to the highest bidder. With the recent surge in popularity of hologram concerts and performances, there is sure to be a lot of interest in these rare pieces of memorabilia.

In addition to the holograms themselves, the auction also features live hologram performances of some of the most beloved American musicians of all time. Imagine watching a virtual performance of Elvis Presley or Jimi Hendrix right before your very eyes.

Hologram USA is a leader in the hologram industry, and their involvement in this event only adds to its prestige. The company has been at the forefront of the hologram revolution, bringing new life to beloved figures from the past and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of entertainment.

Of course, the event wouldn’t be possible without the legal cannabis over-stock ganja growers and connoisseurs who are hosting the event. These industry leaders are on the cutting edge of the cannabis movement, and their involvement in this auction is just another example of their commitment to innovation and exploration.

At the center of it all is David, who has made a name for himself by thinking outside the box and pursuing unconventional business ventures. With his leadership, this event is sure to be a success.

Consumers can purchase legal cannabis, including live rosins, butters and isolates by the pound at the event, which is being held ever Saturday from 11am-3pm.

So what are you waiting for? Head on down to Panorama City and experience this unique and historic event for yourself. Whether you’re a serious collector or just looking for something fun to add to your collection, this auction is not to be missed. With David and Hologram USA behind it, you never know what kind of surprises are in store. Don’t miss out on your chance to be a part of this groundbreaking event.