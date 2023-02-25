Is the US Government Hiding the Truth About Masks? Cochrane Meta-Review Suggests Limited Benefit – Click Here to Learn More!

A recent Cochrane meta-review of randomized controlled trials has suggested that face masks may provide little to no real-world benefit against respiratory viruses. However, federal regulators and the US medical establishment remain committed to implementing widespread mask mandates.

Despite the lack of evidence supporting the efficacy of masks, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is currently considering a permanent mask mandate in healthcare settings. The agency submitted a final rule to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs in December, and it is currently under review.

This decision by OSHA is causing concern among many Americans. Are the government and medical establishment more interested in appearances than actual science? Is this an attempt to exert more control over the population?

We have to talk about this Cochrane review of masking and handwashing that found “little to no evidence” masks (surgical & N95) reduce viral infections at the population level and some evidence that handwashing may help. Let’s dive in to understand why 1/ https://t.co/TWe7wwV38m pic.twitter.com/GjcGe4tYHy — Jennifer Nuzzo, DrPH (@JenniferNuzzo) February 4, 2023

As this issue continues to be debated, it is important for Americans to stay informed and demand transparency from those in power. We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates as they become available.