Breaking News: Trump Makes Comeback with 30-Point Lead Over DeSantis in Latest GOP Poll – He is Favored for a 2024 Win

In a stunning twist, a recent Fox News survey has revealed that former President Donald Trump is leading Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by a whopping 30 points among Republican presidential primary voters. That number is up from a 26-point (55%-29%) lead in January, the new Emerson poll is reporting.

This revelation has sent shockwaves through the Republican Party, particularly among Senate Republicans who are questioning whether Trump is truly the best candidate to take on President Joe Biden in the next general election.

NEW POLL: Trump Holds Gargantuan 30-Point Lead Over DeSantis — And 61-Point Lead Against Nikki Haley https://t.co/rycfEQbj8W — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 28, 2023

For months, key Senate Republicans have been predicting that Trump’s popularity would dwindle as the 2024 election approached. But this latest survey has thrown a wrench into their plans, and many are now feeling the pressure to reconsider their stance on the former president. The former president won a 72% support among Republicans who have a high school degree or less. The Emerson poll also reported that Trump is leading current President Biden, 46%-42%, while DeSantis is trailing Biden by 44%-40%.

Trump’s resurgence in popularity has left many Republicans in Washington scrambling to figure out their next move. Some have suggested that the party should embrace Trump once again, recognizing that his passionate base of supporters could be the key to winning back the White House in 2024.

Others, however, are hesitant to throw their support behind Trump, citing concerns about his polarizing rhetoric and controversial policies. They worry that Trump’s presence on the ticket could drive away moderate voters and lead to a crushing defeat in the general election.

Despite these reservations, it’s clear that Trump’s star power is still burning bright within the Republican Party.

As the 2024 election draws nearer, party leaders will have to make some tough decisions about who to rally behind. Will they back someone like Ron DeSantis, or will they get behind former President Trump who is currently favored. Only time will tell.