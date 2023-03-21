SHOCKING: Nancy Pelosi’s Reaction to Possibility of Trump 2024 Presidency

A recent video of President Joe Biden admitting that Donald Trump “may be the future president” has caused quite a stir, especially among top Democrats like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. According to sources, Pelosi was seen visibly shaken and horrified at the prospect of Trump returning to the White House in 2024.

In a recent speech, Biden gave a pitch for his budget proposal for the fiscal year 2024 when he made the comment. He even went so far as to pretend to pray to God for protection from the possibility. However, Pelosi was less than impressed, calling the idea “horrible” and pleading with Biden not to even mention it.

With the 2024 presidential election still over a year-and-a-half away, the possibility of Trump running again has already created a buzz in the media. And with top Democrats like Pelosi expressing their concern, it’s clear that the race for the White House is already heating up. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.