House Oversight Committee Chairman Slams Manhattan DA for ‘Political Stunt’ Against Trump Instead of Tackling Local Crime

On Sunday, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) criticized Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg for allegedly prioritizing a case against Donald Trump over addressing the rampant local crime in the area. During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Comer accused Bragg of engaging in a “political stunt” by convening a grand jury to investigate Trump’s alleged business-reporting and campaign-finance fraud, as well as a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Comer argued that tax dollars should not be used to pursue a case against the former president, and that the Manhattan DA should instead focus on fighting crime, which he called one of the biggest issues in New York. The congressman’s comments came amidst reports that Trump’s lawyer had admitted that a photo of the ex-president posing with a bat next to DA Bragg was “ill-advised.”

Meanwhile, Trump himself claimed that the Manhattan DA had “already dropped the case” against him, while DeSantis’ Don countered with letters to the editor. As the legal battle continues to unfold, many are left wondering where the Manhattan DA’s priorities truly lie.

