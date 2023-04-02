President Biden’s Blunder: Refers to Tornado-Ravaged Town as “Rolling Stone” Twice

During his visit to Rock Fort, Mississippi, President Joe Biden pledged his support to the town after it was hit by a devastating tornado last week. However, the president’s speech was marred by a gaffe when he mistakenly referred to the town as “Rolling Stone” not once, but twice.

While the president’s intentions were no doubt sincere, the slip of the tongue has not gone unnoticed. Some have criticized Biden’s lack of attention to detail, while others have questioned his mental acuity.

Biden calls devastated Mississippi town Rolling Fork 'Rolling Stone' https://t.co/Md1qQYAZ2U — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 31, 2023

This is not the first time the president has been caught in a verbal misstep. Critics have pointed to previous instances where Biden has stumbled over his words, leading to concerns over his fitness for office.

The people of Rock Fort are no doubt grateful for the federal support promised by the president, but some may be left wondering if they can count on him to remember their town’s name.