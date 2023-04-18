Biden led US Army Defines Racism as ‘Oppression of People of Color’ and Excludes White People

The US Army’s Intermediate Level Education (ILA) has sparked controversy as it defines racism as the “oppression of people of color” and excludes white people from experiencing it. The ILA is a requirement for promotion in the US Army and is taught at the Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth.

The Army’s Command and General Staff College is teaching Majors in ILE that racism is “the oppression of people of color and benefit(s) the dominant group.” They went on to say that someone can’t be racist if they’re not part of the dominant group. https://t.co/QcN6yzxZSC — TRMLX (@realtrmlx) April 8, 2023

Critics argue that the definition of racism used by the ILA is divisive and excludes white people from being victims of racism. The controversy has also drawn attention to the Biden administration’s policies on race.

According to the US Army, the definition of racism used in the ILA is consistent with current Army policies and is based on the understanding that racism is a form of systemic oppression that affects people of color in particular.

However, some have argued that the Army’s definition of racism is too narrow and ignores the fact that racism can affect people of all races.

The controversy has also highlighted broader concerns about the Biden administration’s approach to issues of race and equality. Some critics have accused the administration of promoting divisive and exclusionary policies that are damaging to social cohesion and national unity.

Despite the criticism, the US Army has defended its definition of racism, stating that it is based on a robust and evidence-based understanding of the concept. The Army has also stressed that its policies on race are designed to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, and to create a more just and fair society for all.