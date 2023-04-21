Egyptian Lawyer Files Lawsuit Against Netflix Over Queen Cleopatra’s Casting as Black Woman

An Egyptian lawyer, Mahmoud al-Semary, has filed a lawsuit against Netflix over their upcoming series, Queen Cleopatra, accusing the streaming service of erasing the Egyptian identity of the iconic ruler by depicting her as a Black woman. The lawyer claims that the portrayal of Cleopatra is historically inaccurate and violates Egypt’s societal and Islamic values.

The legal complaint was filed with Egypt’s public prosecutor, and it not only requests legal action against the makers of the show but also calls for Netflix to be shut down in Egypt. The docudrama series, set to premiere on May 10, has sparked controversy since its trailer’s release, with critics accusing Netflix of rewriting history to cater to modern-day political correctness.

Mahmoud al-Semary stated in his complaint, “Most of what Netflix platform displays do not conform to Islamic and societal values and principles, especially Egyptian ones.” He argues that the casting of a Black actress as Cleopatra goes against the historically accepted depiction of the queen as a fair-skinned woman with Greek ancestry.

While there is no clear evidence that Cleopatra was Black or white, the portrayal of her as a Black woman has caused a stir in Egypt, where some believe that her casting undermines the country’s identity and historical legacy. However, many others have applauded the show’s diverse casting and representation of people of color in historical roles.

The controversy surrounding the Queen Cleopatra series highlights the ongoing debate over representation and historical accuracy in popular media. While some argue that diversity in casting is necessary to reflect the reality of the world we live in today, others contend that changing historical figures’ race or ethnicity erases their cultural identity and erodes historical accuracy.

Regardless of the outcome of Mahmoud al-Semary’s lawsuit, the controversy surrounding Queen Cleopatra will likely continue to be a topic of debate and discussion. As with any historical depiction, it is up to viewers to decide whether they believe the show’s casting accurately represents the iconic ruler’s appearance and identity.