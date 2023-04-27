More Young Adults Embrace Belief in God, Latest Survey Finds

A recent survey conducted by the Springtide Research Institute shows that an increasing number of young adults aged 18-25 now believe in a higher power or God. The survey, conducted in December of 2022, found that about one-third of respondents believe in God, which is up from the one-quarter who reported believing in God in 2021.

This marks a significant shift in the beliefs of young adults, who are often characterized as being less religious and more secular than previous generations. The Springtide Research Institute, a nonpartisan nonprofit, conducts an annual report on the state of religion and youth in America. This year’s report shows that the trend toward belief in God is gaining momentum among young people.

Our research was recently featured in an article published by @WSJ. Find out more on how the pandemic may have impacted young people's belief in the existence of a higher power, here:https://t.co/LH9XI0f8Yq — Springtide Research Institute (@WeAreSpringtide) April 24, 2023

The report also reveals that young adults who identify as religious are more likely to report higher levels of happiness and well-being than those who do not. It suggests that young people who embrace faith and religion may find greater meaning and purpose in their lives, leading to more positive outcomes overall.

This shift toward belief in God among young adults is significant, as it could have implications for the future of religion and spirituality in America. It remains to be seen whether this trend will continue or if it is a temporary blip, but for now, the data shows that more and more young people are turning to faith and belief in a higher power.

In conclusion, the latest survey from the Springtide Research Institute reveals that young adults are increasingly embracing belief in God. This is a significant shift in the beliefs of young people, and it could have implications for the future of religion and spirituality in America. The report suggests that young people who embrace faith and religion may find greater meaning and purpose in their lives, leading to more positive outcomes overall. Whether this trend will continue remains to be seen, but for now, the data shows that more and more young people are turning to faith and belief in a higher power.