Elon Musk and Bill Maher Clash on ‘Woke Mind Virus’ Definition in Real Time Interview

In a recent interview on Real Time, Elon Musk and Bill Maher found themselves in a heated discussion on the issue of having more babies. While Maher argued that it is shortsighted to have more babies given the scarcity of resources, Musk countered that Earth is 70% water and desalination is cheap.

However, the most interesting part of the interview centered around Musk’s views on the “woke mind virus.” When Maher asked Musk to define what he meant by the term, Musk came up with a clear answer. He equated it with cancel culture and complained about the suppression of free speech.

Elon Musk blasts 'woke mind virus' in revealing interview with Bill Maher https://t.co/9wSrEK6DoE — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 29, 2023

Maher, on the other hand, challenged Musk’s views on the topic, pointing out that historical facts are not indoctrination, as Musk had suggested. Maher also made a controversial comment by defending slavery as something that has been practiced by many societies and endorsed in the Bible.

It’s clear that the topic of the “woke mind virus” is a highly charged one, with strong opinions on both sides. However, it’s important to remember that a healthy democracy requires open dialogue and the ability to challenge one another’s beliefs.

In the end, the interview was a reminder that even highly successful individuals like Musk and Maher can have vastly different views on important issues. It’s up to each of us to stay informed and engaged in the ongoing debates that shape our world.