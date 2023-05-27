Unveiling Google’s Manipulative Tactics: The Battle for Information Control

In an era dominated by social media giants like Twitter and Facebook, another tech behemoth has quietly been amassing power and shaping our collective narrative. Google, the trillion-dollar multinational corporation, has been operating under the radar while exerting its influence on the minds of the masses. Dr. Robert Epstein, a renowned research psychologist and Democrat hailing from California, has dedicated the past decade to exposing Google’s manipulation tactics. Recently, he shared his groundbreaking research with The Post, shedding light on how Google’s actions are silently molding the minds of our children with a liberal bias.

Epstein’s research reveals that Google possesses the ability to sway public opinion and even determine election outcomes, all while adhering to its own liberal corporate agenda. Despite facing Congress and repeatedly denying any wrongdoing, this tech giant has been using its virtual monopoly as a search engine to amplify liberal perspectives, suppress conservative voices, and subtly indoctrinate our children.

"How Google manipulates search to favor liberals and tip elections" [via @nypost | @mirandadevine]https://t.co/Hw3Q8vFSEE — The Joe Piscopo Show (@JoePiscopoShow) May 26, 2023

Consider the 2020 election, where Epstein estimates that Google covertly shifted an astonishing 6 million votes towards Joe Biden. Through biased algorithms, search results were manipulated to display positive links for Biden while burying positive information about Trump. Additionally, Google’s homepage prominently featured “Get Out The Vote” messages that predominantly targeted Democrat voters. The extent of Google’s impact on the democratic process is deeply concerning.

Epstein’s ongoing research is delving into the insidious ways Google manipulates children through popular platforms like YouTube. Preliminary findings suggest that liberal bias is alarmingly prevalent in content recommendations. For instance, while adult users were exposed to biased suggestions from liberal sources 76% of the time, the figures skyrocketed to a staggering 96% when it came to videos recommended to children and teenagers.

The implications of Google’s actions are far-reaching and demand immediate attention. Our children, who spend increasing amounts of time online, are subjected to a barrage of biased content that influences their perception of the world. As Google’s manipulation infiltrates young minds, it shapes their future beliefs and values in ways that align with the tech giant’s own interests. Parents, educators, and policymakers must recognize the gravity of this situation and take proactive measures to safeguard our children from the insidious influence of Google’s liberal bias.

Dr. Robert Epstein’s groundbreaking research exposes Google’s covert agenda of information control. With its virtual monopoly as a search engine, this tech giant possesses the power to manipulate public opinion, sway elections, and mold the impressionable minds of our children. It is imperative that we confront the realities of Google’s actions and hold them accountable for their manipulation tactics. By doing so, we can preserve the integrity of our democratic processes and ensure a future where unbiased information shapes the minds of our society.