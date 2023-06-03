RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Coco Montrese Slams Biden Administration for Canceling Air Force Base Drag Show

The highly anticipated drag show scheduled to take place on the Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada has been abruptly canceled by the Pentagon. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Coco Montrese, who believes it contradicts the supposed support for the LGBTQ+ community that the Biden administration claims to champion. As someone who performed at the first drag show on the base in 2021, Coco Montrese expresses her disappointment and questions the sudden reversal.

Coco Montrese recalls the previous two drag shows held on the Nellis Air Force Base, both of which received overwhelming support from the audience. Packed houses cheered on the talented drag queens as they showcased their artistry and entertained the attendees. The events were not only well-received but also demonstrated the growing acceptance and inclusivity within the military.

Coco Montrese Rips Biden Admin. Over Canceled Drag Show on Air Force Base https://t.co/BEXmmkeYMD — TMZ (@TMZ) June 1, 2023

With the military brass reversing its decision at the eleventh hour, Coco Montrese expresses her disappointment and frustration. She believes that canceling the drag show undermines the progress made in fostering a more inclusive environment within the armed forces. The sudden change has left Coco and her fellow performers questioning the motives behind this decision and the lack of transparency surrounding it.

The White House’s Support for the LGBTQ+ Community: Coco Montrese highlights the irony of the Biden administration’s supposed support for the LGBTQ+ community while simultaneously canceling an event that celebrates the diversity and talent of drag performers. The decision seems to contradict the inclusive rhetoric and promises made by President Biden, leaving Coco and many others perplexed and concerned about the future of LGBTQ+ representation within the military.

The cancellation of the drag show at the Nellis Air Force Base has sparked controversy and disappointment, particularly among the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Coco Montrese, a prominent figure from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” shares her dismay over the Pentagon’s decision and its implications for the progress made in fostering inclusivity within the military. The abrupt reversal raises questions about the White House’s commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community and the reasons behind the last-minute cancellation.