Hugh Hewitt Predicts President Biden Will Bow Out of Re-Election Race, Citing Historical Precedent

Political commentator and former Reagan administration member Hugh Hewitt has sparked controversy with his recent prediction about President Joe Biden’s future in the upcoming re-election bid. In a bold statement made on Monday, Hewitt compared the current political landscape to the historical events of the 1968 race, suggesting that Biden may follow in the footsteps of former President Lyndon Johnson and withdraw from the race before the primaries next year.

Hewitt drew parallels between the two periods, emphasizing how Johnson’s decision to step aside came after narrowly winning the first Democratic primary contest. This pivotal moment in American politics set the stage for a dramatic and unexpected turn of events in the race for the presidency. Building on this analogy, Hewitt posits that Biden’s path could unfold in a similar manner.

Hugh Hewitt predicted Biden might drop out of the 2024 presidential race like Johnson did in 1968. But Biden’s situation is nothing like LBJ’s. https://t.co/QmLLhBUfFh — New York Magazine (@NYMag) May 11, 2023

It’s worth noting that Biden, who turned 80 during his first term, is already the oldest person to assume the presidency in the history of the United States. In late April of this year, he officially declared his intention to seek a second term, despite concerns about his age and physical stamina. If he were to win and complete a second term, Biden would reach the age of 86 by the end of his presidency, surpassing Ronald Reagan as the oldest president in American history.

While it is impossible to predict the future with certainty, Hewitt’s projection has ignited a fervent debate among political pundits and observers. Some argue that Biden’s age and potential health concerns could indeed lead him to reconsider seeking re-election, particularly given the demanding nature of the presidency. Others contend that his experience and commitment to his agenda will push him to defy expectations and continue his pursuit of a second term.

As we move closer to the 2024 primaries, the question of whether President Biden will indeed withdraw from the race remains a topic of speculation and intrigue. The upcoming months will undoubtedly shed light on the future of the Democratic party and the presidential contenders who will vie for the nomination.

In conclusion, Hugh Hewitt’s prediction that President Biden will bow out of his re-election bid by the primaries next year has stirred controversy and triggered discussions about the parallels between the current political landscape and the historical events of the 1968 race. Whether or not Biden will follow in the footsteps of Lyndon Johnson and step aside remains uncertain, but his age and potential health concerns have undoubtedly become focal points of the debate surrounding his future in politics.