Capitol Security Breach: Former Chief Unveils Startling Intel Oversight

In a riveting interview that has sent shockwaves through the nation, Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund has revealed a stunning account of how vital intelligence was kept from him in the lead-up to the fateful events of January 6, 2021. Speaking exclusively to Tucker Carlson, Sund peeled back the curtain on a jaw-dropping revelation that could reshape our understanding of the Capitol breach.

Ep. 15 Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reveals what really happened on January 6th. Our Fox News interview with him never aired, so we invited him back. pic.twitter.com/opDlu4QGlp — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 10, 2023

During the candid conversation, Sund recounted a conference call that served as a critical prelude to the unprecedented breach. “I had a conference call with the leaders of all the law enforcement,” Sund disclosed. He emphasized his role in coordinating the call, underscoring the gravity of the information exchange that was about to unfold. However, what transpired on that call was deeply unsettling.

Not a single participant raised concerns about the alarming intelligence regarding the impending attack on the Capitol. Sund lamented, “Not one person on that call talked about any concerns for the intelligence [about] the attack on the Capitol that we were seeing, that was out there. That’s what’s scary.” His words carry a weight that could change the course of how we comprehend the security lapses that transpired that fateful day.

The implications of this revelation are profound. Sund’s account raises the specter of a critical intelligence oversight, potentially pointing to a systemic failure to communicate crucial information to those tasked with safeguarding the heart of American democracy. The question that reverberates through the corridors of power is: Why were these threats not conveyed to Chief Sund?

The interview has sparked a cascade of inquiries and renewed focus on the events that unfolded on January 6. Experts and analysts are grappling with the implications of this withheld intelligence and the possible ramifications it may have had on the security response to the breach. The fabric of our nation’s security apparatus could be forever altered by the shocking revelation that Chief Sund has unveiled.

In these uncertain times, as the nation continues to process the revelations shared by Former Chief Sund, it is imperative that we collectively demand transparency and accountability. The events of January 6 have left an indelible mark on the American psyche, and understanding the full extent of the intelligence breakdown is essential to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

As we grapple with the fallout of Chief Sund’s revelations, one thing remains clear: the need for a thorough investigation and a comprehensive review of our security protocols has never been more urgent. Our nation’s capital is a symbol of democracy, and ensuring its safety is paramount. The truth must prevail, and those responsible for any lapses in intelligence sharing must be held accountable.