Tesla’s Optimus Inches Closer to Reality: Proto Production Supervisor Job Opening Reveals Key Details

In a significant development, Tesla has recently posted a job opening for a Proto Production Supervisor, signaling steady progress towards bringing Optimus, the humanoid robot, to life within Tesla’s factories. This move sheds light on the company’s commitment to advancing the development of its revolutionary Tesla bot.

The Proto Production Supervisor role involves managing and executing the production line for Optimus’s actuator prototype. The chosen candidate will collaborate closely with Tesla’s manufacturing and design engineering teams, playing a pivotal role in offering direct feedback on the assembly and design of the actuators crucial for the functionality of the Tesla bot.

Tesla Bot Journal on X has provided additional insights into the responsibilities associated with the Proto Production Supervisor position. According to the journal, the production of prototypes is expected to entail a low-volume line, with a significant portion of the assembly carried out manually. The objective is to iterate through multiple designs for each actuator type, refining them through both laboratory and real-world testing.

Elon Musk, during the Q2 2023 earnings call, shared his optimistic outlook on the timeline for Optimus. Musk forecasted that the first Optimus, equipped with Tesla-designed or production candidate actuators, could be integrated and operational by November.

“The first Optimus that will have all of the Tesla-designed actuators, sort of production candidate actuators, integrated and working should be around November-ish,” Musk stated. He further outlined the subsequent steps, mentioning, “And then, we’ll start ramping up after that. You know, in terms of when will it be able to do some useful things, like, we’ll first be trying this out in our own factories and just proving out its utility. I think we’ll be able to have it do something useful in our factories sometime next year.”

This development not only underscores Tesla’s commitment to technological innovation but also raises anticipation about the imminent integration of Optimus into practical applications. As the company takes strides toward making Optimus a reality, it is poised to reshape the landscape of robotics and automation.