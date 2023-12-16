Swissx Island – A New Dawn For Antigua & Barbuda

Location: Swissx Island / Antigua



In a groundbreaking development that is stirring the entrepreneurial world, Swissx Island in Antigua has unveiled a universe of opportunities for global investors and local entrepreneurs alike. This innovative initiative is not just a lucrative financial venture but a significant stride towards fostering a thriving green economy.

The cornerstone of Swissx Island’s allure is its advanced AI blockchain-based ledger, the SWISSX XRP Ledger, underpinned by a robust trillion-dollar wealth fund. This state-of-the-art technology is revolutionizing the way start-ups secure funding, providing a stable and transparent platform for investors and entrepreneurs.

Swissx Island’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its ambitious goal of achieving Net Zero Sustainability. The island is spearheading efforts to drastically reduce carbon emissions through its groundbreaking SWISSX Genetics products. These products are at the forefront of combating global warming, offering innovative solutions for cooling the Earth and rejuvenating natural resources via advanced genetic redevelopment.

The project’s portfolio is impressively diverse, featuring a range of carbon credit-earning projects that comply with stringent Carbon Emission Standards and are REDD++ Verified. In addition, Swissx Island is delving into unique vanity projects, including pet cloning, reflecting the innovative spirit of influential figures like Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda, renowned geneticist Olof Olssen, business magnate Alki David of Swissx Island brands, and Brian Stuart Young, CEO of the Global Bank of Commerce.

In a transformative and inclusive move, Swissx Island has allocated 30% of the wealth fund’s ownership to every citizen of Antigua and Barbuda. This bold strategy is redefining national asset ownership, propelling the nation into a new era of opportunity and empowering local entrepreneurs with a global platform to reshape socio-economic norms in the Caribbean.

Swissx Island is calling on investors and visionaries to join in this remarkable journey. It’s an invitation to be part of not just a green business but a sustainable world. This is an exceptional opportunity to invest in the future of our planet and be part of a transformative global movement.

For more information on how to be a part of this pioneering: media@swissx.com