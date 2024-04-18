German Foreign Minister Urges De-escalation Amid Rising Tensions in Middle East

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need for de-escalation during her meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. Baerbock expressed concern that further escalation “would serve no one, not Israel’s security, not the many dozens of hostages still in the hands of Hamas, not the suffering population of Gaza, not the many people in Iran who are themselves suffering under the regime, and not the third countries in the region who simply want to live in peace,” according to Reuters.

Netanyahu echoed this sentiment, stating that “Israel will do whatever it needs to defend itself” amidst escalating tensions in the region. This comes just hours after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed to completely destroy Israel in response to any invasion, no matter how small.

Raisi’s comments were made during a speech at an annual army parade, where he promised a “massive and harsh” response to potential Israeli retaliation. The recent surge in tensions follows Iran’s launch of hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel in response to an attack on Iran’s embassy compound in Syria on April 1, which killed 12 people, including two Iranian generals. While Iran blames Israel for the attack, Israel has not claimed any involvement.

As the situation continues to unfold, diplomatic efforts are underway to prevent further escalation and find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.