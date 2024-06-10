Trump Dominates Biden Among Independents in Latest Poll

A new poll reveals a significant lead for former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden among independent voters, with Trump outpacing Biden by a substantial 12-point margin. The overall poll shows Trump leading Biden by 4 points.

According to the NPR/PBSNewsHour/Marist poll, Trump is currently ahead of Biden by 8 percentage points among independents. “54 to 42,” Trump noted outside the Manhattan courtroom where jurors are deliberating in his business records trial. “That’s among independents. That’s the best we’ve ever done, the poll says, among independents.”

Donald Trump crushes Joe Biden among independents in new poll https://t.co/VdYF3HgmnV pic.twitter.com/Ni2viKeAw9 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 30, 2024

The poll indicates a statistical tie overall, with Biden at 50% and Trump at 48%, lying within the margin of error. However, Trump pulls ahead significantly among independents, with a 54%-42% lead over Biden.

When considering voters who have an unfavorable opinion of both candidates, the two are evenly matched, with Biden at 49% and Trump at 47%. In scenarios where independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein are included, Trump maintains a lead over Biden, scoring 44% to Biden’s 40%, while RFK Jr. garners 8%, Stein 3%, and West 2%.

Despite the head-to-head matchups not being the sole indicator of the final outcome, the inclusion of third-party candidates showcases Trump’s continued advantage. The polling averages show Trump ahead of the field by at least 2 points, reflecting a clear trend.