CBP Agents Seize Record Fentanyl and Weapons at Arizona Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona, have set new records in seizing fentanyl, methamphetamine, weapons, and ammunition. These operations continue to disrupt the flow of illegal substances and arms at one of the busiest entry points in the country.

Arizona border agents seize enough lethal drugs to kill millions of people in just a few stops https://t.co/SSJf1IO308 pic.twitter.com/9f96RO2hQB — New York Post (@nypost) June 10, 2024

In May, CBP agents intercepted staggering quantities of fentanyl pills and methamphetamine. Cartel and gang operatives have developed a pattern of smuggling drugs into the U.S. and transporting weapons and ammunition to Mexico using stolen vehicles, law enforcement officials shared with The Center Square.

One of the most significant seizures last month involved more than three million fentanyl pills hidden inside hollow steel beams of a utility trailer. Mariposa Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries praised the canine team that enabled officers to uncover the stash. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) warns that seven out of ten fentanyl pills contain a lethal dose. Using this metric, the seized pills could have killed at least 2.36 million people.

In addition to drug seizures, CBP officers have made substantial weapon confiscations. During an outbound operation, officers seized 13,460 rounds of assault rifle ammunition hidden within the vehicle’s panels and firewall. Another operation uncovered 53,858 rounds of various calibers, two handguns, nine M13 Thermobaric devices, and 18 magazines. Humphries stated that this cache was likely intended to support cartel operations.

Further enhancing their vigilance, CBP agents conducting commercial operations seized 323 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within a shipment of charcoal. Some of the bags contained packages disguised as charcoal logs, mixed in with the actual charcoal. Again, a K9 unit was instrumental in discovering the hidden drugs.

These impressive operations highlight the relentless efforts of CBP agents to combat drug smuggling and weapons trafficking at the border, emphasizing the ongoing battle against cartel and gang activities.